Company Name: PNE AG

ISIN: DE000A0JBPG2



Recommendation: Buy

from: 16.08.2024

Target price: 21,00 Euro

Target price on sight 12 Monaten

Last rating change: 02.02.2023: Hochstufung von Hinzufügen auf Kaufen

Analyst: Dr. Karsten von Blumenthal

First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu PNE AG (ISIN: DE000A0JBPG2) veröffentlicht. Analyst Dr. Karsten von Blumenthal bestätigt seine BUY-Empfehlung und bestätigt sein Kursziel von EUR 21,00.

Zusammenfassung:

PNE meldete für Q2 ein Ergebnis, das unter unserer Prognose und den Vorjahreszahlen lag. Das EBITDA belief sich auf EUR0,2 Mio. gegenüber EUR9,6 Mio. in Q2/23. Der Hauptgrund dafür sind geringere Beiträge aus den Segmenten Projektentwicklung und Stromerzeugung. Nichtsdestotrotz stieg die operative Tätigkeit im Jahresvergleich mit 226 MW im Bau (H1/23: 186 MW). PNE hat seine Projektpipeline trotz des Verkaufs des US-Geschäfts (2,1 GW) im Jahresvergleich um 8% auf 17,9 GW ausgebaut. In H1 erweiterte das Unternehmen sein eigenes Windparkportfolio um 61 MW, das eine Kapazität von 412 MW erreichte. Die Stromproduktion stieg im ersten Halbjahr J/J um 17% auf 380 GWh. Obwohl das EBITDA im ersten Halbjahr nur EUR8,7 Mio. betrug, gehen wir weiterhin davon aus, dass PNE die EBITDA-Guidance (EUR40 Mio. - EUR50 Mio.) und unsere Prognose (EUR43 Mio.) aufgrund weiterer Projektverkäufe in H2 und eines weiteren starken EBITDA-Beitrags des Segments Stromerzeugung (H1: EUR31,5 Mio.) erreichen wird. Auf Basis unveränderter Schätzungen ergibt eine aktualisierte Sum-of-the-parts-Bewertung ein unverändertes Kursziel von EUR21. Wir bestätigen unsere Kaufempfehlung.



First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on PNE AG (ISIN: DE000A0JBPG2). Analyst Dr. Karsten von Blumenthal reiterated his BUY rating and maintained his EUR 21.00 price target.



Abstract:

PNE reported Q2 earnings which were below our forecast and prior year figures. EBITDA amounted to EUR0.2m versus EUR9.6m in Q2/23. The main reason for the lower numbers is smaller contributions from both the Project Development and the Electricity Generation segments. Nevertheless, operating activity increased y/y with 226 MW under construction (H1/23: 186 MW). PNE expanded its project pipeline by 8% y/y to 17.9 GW despite the sale of the US business (2.1 GW). In H1, the company added 61 MW to its own wind farm portfolio, which reached a capacity of 412 MW. H1 power production rose by 17% y/y to 380 GWh. Although H1 EBITDA amounted to only EUR8.7m, we still believe that PNE will reach EBITDA guidance (EUR40m - EUR50m) and our forecast (EUR43m) due to further project sales in H2 and another strong EBITDA contribution from the Electricity Generation segment (H1: EUR31.5m). Based on unaltered forecasts, an updated sum-of-the-parts valuation yields an unchanged EUR21 price target. We confirm our Buy recommendation.

You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/30517.pdf

