Company Name: APONTIS PHARMA AG

ISIN: DE000A3CMGM5



Reason for the research: Update

Recommendation: BUY

from: 16.08.2024

Target price: EUR17

Target price on sight of: 12 months

Last rating change: -

Analyst: Christian Orquera



First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on APONTIS PHARMA AG (ISIN: DE000A3CMGM5). Analyst Christian Orquera reiterated his BUY rating and maintained his EUR 17.00 price target.



Abstract:

Overall, H1/24 results were as expected. Total sales increased by 19.2% to EUR22.7m and sales in the core single pill business rose by an impressive 47.9% to EUR17.9m. The two asthma products from the new cooperation with Novartis generated initial sales of EUR2.5m in the 2.5 months since their market launch which indicates they are in line to meet the FY/24 sales target of EUR9m. EBITDA came in at EUR2.1m (H1/23: EUR-4.0m). Management confirmed the FY/24 guidance of EUR50.7m sales and EUR3.3m EBITDA upgraded on 5 April following the announcement of the Novartis agreement. Based on the solid H1/24 results, the guidance seems conservative, but management prefers to have some headroom for additional marketing spend in H2 that could accelerate future growth. On the conference call with investors, management confirmed that the implemented multichannel marketing efforts are gaining traction and that the promoted products are achieving notable growth. Apontis has gained Kaufmännische Krankenkasse Halle (KKH) as an additional partner for its seven exclusive single pill products and now has agreements with three statutory health insurers that account for ~28% of all prescriptions by statutory health insurance funds (previously two insurers accounting for ~23%). Negotiations are underway with other statutory health insurance funds. Health insurance funds are attracted by the higher compliance rates associated with single pills, which lead to better health outcomes and lower costs. The three new single pill launches scheduled for H2 are on track. Management is delivering as promised. Based on the positive development seen in H1/24 and unchanged estimates, we reiterate our Buy recommendation and price target of EUR17.



First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu APONTIS PHARMA AG (ISIN: DE000A3CMGM5) veröffentlicht. Analyst Christian Orquera bestätigt seine BUY-Empfehlung und bestätigt sein Kursziel von EUR 17,00.

Zusammenfassung:

Die H1/24-Ergebnisse waren wie erwartet. Der Gesamtumsatz stieg um 19,2% auf EUR22,7 Mio. und der Umsatz im Kerngeschäft mit Single Pills stieg um beeindruckende 47,9% auf EUR17,9 Mio. Die beiden Asthmaprodukte aus der neuen Kooperation mit Novartis erzielten in den 2 1/2 Monaten seit ihrer Markteinführung erste Umsätze in Höhe von EUR2,5 Mio., was darauf hindeutet, dass sie das Umsatzziel von EUR9 Mio. für das laufende Geschäftsjahr erreichen werden. Das EBITDA belief sich auf EUR2,1 Mio. (H1/23: EUR-4,0 Mio.). Das Management bestätigte die am 5. April nach Bekanntgabe der Novartis-Vereinbarung revidierte Prognose von EUR50,7 Mio. Umsatz und EUR3,3 Mio. EBITDA für das Gesamtjahr. Basierend auf den soliden H1/24-Ergebnissen scheint die Prognose konservativ zu sein, aber das Management zieht es vor, etwas Spielraum für zusätzliche Marketingausgaben in H2 zu haben, die das zukünftige Wachstum beschleunigen könnten. In der Telefonkonferenz für Investoren bestätigte das Management, dass die implementierten Multikanal-Marketingbemühungen an Zugkraft gewinnen und dass die beworbenen Produkte ein beachtliches Wachstum erzielen. Apontis hat die Kaufmännische Krankenkasse Halle (KKH) als zusätzlichen Partner für seine sieben exklusiven Single Pills gewonnen und verfügt nun über Vereinbarungen mit drei gesetzlichen Krankenkassen, auf die ~28% aller Verordnungen der gesetzlichen Krankenkassen entfallen (zuvor entfielen ~23% auf zwei Krankenkassen). Verhandlungen mit anderen gesetzlichen Krankenkassen sind im Gange. Für die Krankenkassen sind die höheren Compliance-Raten im Zusammenhang mit Single Pills attraktiv, die zu besseren Gesundheitsergebnissen und niedrigeren Kosten führen. Die drei für das zweite Halbjahr geplanten Neueinführungen von Single Pills verlaufen planmäßig. Das Management hält, was es verspricht. Aufgrund der positiven Entwicklung in H1/24 und der unveränderten Schätzungen bekräftigen wir unsere Kaufempfehlung und unser Kursziel von EUR17.



You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/30515.pdf

