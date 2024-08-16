



BRISBANE, AUS, Aug 16, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - CISO FSI ANZ 2024 invites cybersecurity professionals in the Financial Services Industry to join this free virtual event designed to inspire and share intelligence. The online gathering will cover everything from cyber strategy, risk management, governance, program and incident management, leadership, to enabling business growth.CISO FSI ANZ offers a unique opportunity to expand your knowledge and find ways to avoid cyber threats in the FSI industry. Benchmark your strategies with peers and learn how to get buy-in and collaboration in your projects across the board.Key topics include:- Strategies to advance your company's cyber security maturity models- How to align cyber risk management with the company's goals- Complying with APRA regulations in Australia and MBIE in New Zealand- The impacts of the privacy act reform in information security- Successful practices to mitigate the increase of third-party risks- Bridging the talent gap by investing in culture, education and training- Navigating the "AI high" by leveraging its benefits while minimising its risksCISO FSI ANZ is an essential online event for those looking to advance their knowledge and network within the cybersecurity community. Join us on 12 September 2024 at 10 AM AEDT or 12 PM NZT.