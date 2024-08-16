

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The following investment banks issued recommendations on U.K. stocks this morning as follows:



Analyst recommendations in the dpa-AFX International ProFeed on 16.08.2024 - 11.00 am



- BERENBERG CUTS ITM POWER PRICE TARGET TO 59 (60) PENCE - 'HOLD' - BERENBERG CUTS OSB GROUP PRICE TARGET TO 580 (660) PENCE - 'BUY' - BERENBERG RAISES SHAFTESBURY PRICE TARGET TO 174 (160) PENCE - 'BUY' - CITIGROUP RAISES BIG YELLOW GROUP TO 'BUY' (NEUTRAL) - DEUTSCHE BANK CUTS ACCESSO TECHNOLOGY PRICE TARGET TO 800 (1000) PENCE - 'BUY' - DEUTSCHE BANK CUTS FUNDING CIRCLE PRICE TARGET TO 170 (210) PENCE - 'BUY' - DEUTSCHE BANK RESEARCH RAISES RANK GROUP PRICE TARGET TO 120 (110) PENCE - 'BUY' - JPMORGAN RAISES AVIVA PRICE TARGET TO 565 (545) PENCE - 'NEUTRAL' - UBS RAISES AVIVA PRICE TARGET TO 590 (580) PENCE - 'BUY'



dpa-AFX Wirtschaftsnachrichten GmbH assumes no liability for the correctness of this information./rob