Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 16, 2024) - Therma Bright Inc. (TSXV: THRM) (OTCQB: TBRIF) ("Therma" or the "Company"), a developer and investment partner in a wide range of leading-edge, proprietary diagnostic and medical device technologies, is pleased to announce that it's AI-powered Digital Cough Technology (DCT), with development partner AI4LYF, is currently being considered as a partner technology for a new innovative, disruptive chronic cough drug US-based clinical trial.

"We're pleased to learn from our development partners at AI4LFY that our AI-power DCT platform is in top consideration for use in a US clinical trial with a new and innovative chronic cough drug with a leading pharmaceutical brand," shared Rob Fia, CEO of Therma Bright. "Our DCT solution and data collection platform is ideally positioned for clinical studies like this one, allowing health practitioners and epidemiologist to make more accurate and informed clinical decisions in order to quickly address a patient's or group of patients respiratory issues."

In addition, and as reported in November 2023, the Company has continued its effort around the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 513(g) request to obtain information regarding the classification and regulatory requirements for its acoustic AI digital cough technology as a remote therapeutic monitoring (RTM) solution. Additional materials have been prepared to further this effort, including Patient User Guide and Healthcare User Guide, alongside the DCT's mobile cough collection app and desktop/mobile app data capture and reporting platform.

Furthermore, with the Venowave VW5 solution awaiting final approval on permanent U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS) reimbursement codes, the Company is investigating the possibilities of its AI-powered DCT platform securing permanent CMS reimbursement code designation and/or qualifying for other federal funding or grant support.

The Company, with partners at AI4LYF, will keep the market up to date on all the above pursuits and opportunity, as discussions continue with its key strategic partners and advisory network.

Therma Bright's AI-powered DCT platform, with partner AI4LYF, is focused to support healthcare decision-making by improving the ability to collect, organize, and display cough and respiratory data for health care providers, as well as epidemiologists who are public health workers that investigate respiratory patterns.

About Therma Bright Inc.

Therma Bright is a developer and partner in a wide range of leading edge, proprietary diagnostic and medical device technologies focused on providing consumers and medical professionals with quality, innovative solutions that address some of today's most important medical and healthcare challenges. Therma Bright Inc. trades on the (TSXV: THRM) (OTCQB: TBRIF) (FSE: JNX). Visit: www.thermabright.com.

About AI4LYF

AI4LYF is an innovative smart-health company with a mission to transform lives through deep intelligence. Having pioneered DCT, it is also working on AI based novel solutions that have potential to change the "Reactive Sick care" into "predictive, preventive, personalized health care" for fuller and longer lives for all.

