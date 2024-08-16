Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 16
It is announced that at the close of business on 15th August 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of Miton UK Microcap Trust plc is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to
15th August 2024 53.71p per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 53.50p per ordinary share
Legal Entity Identifier 21380048Q8UABVMAG916
16th August