Texas Instruments signs preliminary agreement to receive up to $1.6 billion in CHIPS and Science Act proposed funding for semiconductor manufacturing in Texas and Utah

The U.S. Department of Commerce has proposed up to $1.6 billion for TI in direct funding through the CHIPS and Science Act to support three 300mm semiconductor wafer fabs under construction in Texas and Utah.

TI expects to receive an estimated $6 billion to $8 billion from the U.S. Department of Treasury's Investment Tax Credit for qualified U.S. manufacturing investments.

The company also expects to receive $10 million in proposed funding for workforce development, as it creates over 2,000 new TI jobs and thousands of indirect jobs for construction, suppliers and supporting industries.

LEHI, Utah, and SHERMAN, Texas, Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Instruments (TI) (Nasdaq: TXN) and the U.S. Department of Commerce have signed a non-binding Preliminary Memorandum of Terms for up to $1.6 billion in proposed direct funding under the CHIPS and Science Act to support three 300mm wafer fabs already under construction in Texas and Utah. In addition, TI expects to receive an estimated $6 billion to $8 billion from the U.S. Department of Treasury's Investment Tax Credit for qualified U.S. manufacturing investments. The proposed direct funding, coupled with the investment tax credit, would help TI provide a geopolitically dependable supply of essential analog and embedded processing semiconductors.

"The historic CHIPS Act is enabling more semiconductor manufacturing capacity in the U.S., making the semiconductor ecosystem stronger and more resilient," said Haviv Ilan, president and CEO of Texas Instruments. "Our investments further strengthen our competitive advantage in manufacturing and technology as we expand our 300mm manufacturing operations in the U.S. With plans to grow our internal manufacturing to more than 95% by 2030, we're building geopolitically dependable, 300mm capacity at scale to provide the analog and embedded processing chips our customers will need for years to come."

Building geopolitically dependable capacity for analog and embedded processing chips

Since its founding more than 90 years ago, TI has been advancing technology, pioneering the transition from vacuum tubes to transistors and then to integrated circuits. Today, TI is the largest U.S. analog and embedded processing semiconductor manufacturer. TI chips are essential in nearly every type of electronic device, from cars with advanced safety and intelligence systems to life-saving medical equipment and smart appliances that make homes safer and more efficient.

The proposed direct funding under the CHIPS Act would support TI's investment of more than $18 billion through 2029, which is part of the company's broader investment in manufacturing. This proposed direct funding will support three new wafer fabs, two in Sherman, Texas, (SM1 and SM2) and one in Lehi, Utah (LFAB2), specifically to:

Construct and build the SM1 cleanroom and complete pilot line for first production;

Construct and build the LFAB2 cleanroom for first production; and

Construct the SM2 shell.

These connected, multi-fab sites benefit from shared infrastructure, talent and technology sharing, and a strong network of suppliers and community partners. They will produce semiconductors in 28nm to 130nm technology nodes, which provide the optimal cost, performance, power, precision and voltage levels required for TI's broad portfolio of analog and embedded processing products.

"With this proposed investment from the Biden-Harris Administration in TI, a global leader of production for current-generation and mature-node chips, we would help secure the supply chain for these foundational semiconductors that are used in every sector of the U.S. economy, and create tens of thousands of jobs in Texas and Utah," said U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo . "The CHIPS for America program will supercharge American technology and innovation and make our country more secure - and TI is expected to be an important part of the success of the Biden-Harris Administration's work to revitalize semiconductor manufacturing and development in the U.S."

Building a stronger workforce

With a long history of supporting its employees to build long-term, successful careers, TI is also investing in building its future workforce. TI will create more than 2,000 company jobs across its three new fabs in Texas and Utah, along with thousands of indirect jobs for construction, suppliers and supporting industries.

"We are proud to work with Texas Instruments as they build new semiconductor fabs in Sherman and solidify Texas as the best state for semiconductors. Texas Instruments invented the microchip in Texas, and we are honored to be home to TI's semiconductor manufacturing facilities in Dallas, Richardson and Sherman," said Texas Gov. Greg Abbott . "With this latest project, TI is building on its more than 90-year legacy in Texas and adding thousands of good-paying jobs for Texans to manufacture critically important technology."

"By investing in semiconductor manufacturing, we are helping secure this vulnerable supply chain, boosting our national security and global competitiveness, and creating new jobs for Texans," said U.S. Sen. John Cornyn. "The chipmaking capabilities these resources will enable at Texas Instruments will help the U.S. reclaim its leadership role in the critically important semiconductor industry, and I look forward to seeing more Texas -led advancements in the years to come."

In order to build a future-ready workforce, TI is enhancing the skills of current employees, expanding internships and creating pipeline programs with a focus on building electronic and mechanical skills. TI has robust engagements with 40 community colleges, high schools and military institutions across the U.S. to develop future semiconductor talent.

" Utah is thrilled that Texas Instruments is expanding its manufacturing presence in the Silicon Slopes, furthering the impact Utahns have on critical semiconductor technology," said Utah Gov. Spencer Cox . "This investment in semiconductor manufacturing not only creates more jobs, but also brings supply chains back to the United States."

"This proposed CHIPS funding will further support Texas Instruments' investment in its new semiconductor fab in Lehi -and enhance Utah's vital role in our national defense and economic success," said U.S. Senator Mitt Romney. "I was an original sponsor of the CHIPS and Science Act-which made today's announcement possible-because in order to compete on the world stage, we must continue to promote innovation, foster scientific talent, and expand research here at home. Texas Instruments' expanded operations will help make the United States more self-reliant for chips essential to our national security and economy."

Building sustainable manufacturing

TI has a long-standing commitment to responsible, sustainable manufacturing and environmental stewardship. As part of this commitment, TI continually invests in its fabrication processes and equipment to reduce energy, material and water consumption, and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

The company's 300mm wafer fabs will be entirely powered by renewable electricity. Additionally, all of TI's new 300mm fabs are designed to meet LEED Gold standards for structural efficiency and sustainability. TI's 300mm manufacturing facilities bring advantages in reducing waste and improving water and energy consumption per chip.

TI semiconductors are and will increasingly play a critical role in helping reduce the impact on the environment, helping customers create smaller, more efficient and cost-effective technology solutions that in turn drive continued innovation in electrification and the expanded usage of renewable energy.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated (Nasdaq: TXN) is a global semiconductor company that designs, manufactures, and sells analog and embedded processing chips for markets such as industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment and enterprise systems. At our core, we have a passion to create a better world by making electronics more affordable through semiconductors. This passion is alive today as each generation of innovation builds upon the last to make our technology more reliable, more affordable and lower power, making it possible for semiconductors to go into electronics everywhere. Learn more at TI.com.

