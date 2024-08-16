

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Mixed sentiment prevails in world markets as recent economic data obviated concerns over a painful recession as well as sticky inflation in the U.S. However, cautious sentiment prevailed as markets gear for the monetary policy cues likely from the Jackson Hole Symposium next week where key central bankers including Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell would be speaking.



Wall Street Futures have edged down. European benchmarks are trading mostly in the green zone. Asian stock indexes finished trading on a strong positive note.



Dollar Index declined. Bond yields are trading in a mixed fashion. Crude oil prices tumbled as concerns about China weighed on market sentiment. Gold rallied as recession fears faded. Top-ranked cryptocurrencies are trading on a mixed note.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 40,530.50, down 0.08% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,538.50, down 0.09% Germany's DAX at 18,288.65, up 0.59% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,304.67, down 0.51% France's CAC 40 at 7,435.94, up 0.17% Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,380.05, up 0.50% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 38,127.50, up 3.88% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,971.10, up 1.34% China's Shanghai Composite at 2,879.43, up 0.07% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 17,430.16, up 1.88%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.0993, up 0.20% GBP/USD at 1.2904, up 0.42% USD/JPY at 148.18, down 0.73% AUD/USD at 0.6632, up 0.29% USD/CAD at 1.3731, up 0.03% Dollar Index at 102.75, down 0.22%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 3.879%, down 1.41% Germany at 2.2140%, down 2.17% France at 2.943%, down 1.44% U.K. at 3.9260%, up 0.05% Japan at 0.880%, up 0.46%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Oct) at $79.25, down 2.21%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Sep) at $76.15, down 2.57%. Gold Futures (Dec) at $2,507.55, up 0.61%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $58,317.94, down 0.34% Ethereum at $2,613.44, down 0.55% BNB at $521.64, up 0.08% Solana at $143.03, up 0.53% XRP at $0.5674, down 0.06%.



