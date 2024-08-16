

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Pentagon has announced the launch of a new supercomputing system dedicated to biological defense capabilities.



Pentagon Spokesperson Robert L. Ditchey said the Department of Defense is working with the National Nuclear Security Administration to significantly increase the computing capability available to U.S. national biodefense programs. The collaboration has enabled expanding systems of the same system architecture as LLNL's upcoming exascale supercomputer, El Capitan, which is projected to be the world's most powerful supercomputer when it becomes operational later this year.



The biodefense-focused system will provide unique capabilities for large-scale simulation and AI-based modeling for a variety of defensive activities, including bio surveillance, threat characterization, advanced materials development, and accelerated medical countermeasures.



Ditchey said the Defense Department and NNSA plans to allow the U.S. Government inter-agency, International Allies and partners, and academia and industry to access the supercomputing capability.



At the inaugural ceremony of the new supercomputing system at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, speakers highlighted the critical role of high-performance computing and interagency collaboration to develop new biodefense capabilities for national security purposes.



Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Chemical and Biological Defense, Ian Watson said the new supercomputing system and other technical enablers will help DoD build enduring advantages and deliver cutting-edge defensive capabilities that will ensure the Total Force can deter or prevail against advanced chemical and biological threats against the United States.



The new supercomputing system, which was funded by DoD's Chemical and Biological Defense Program, advances a 2023 agreement between the Pentagon and NNSA to work together on the nation's toughest biodefense challenges.



