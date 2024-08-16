Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
16.08.2024 15:26 Uhr
96 Leser
Workiva: Beyond the Bottom Line: A Century of ESG Leadership

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2024 / Workiva

In this special 100th episode of ESG Talk, we kick off a two-part series with Priscilla Sims Brown, CEO of Amalgamated Bank, Jason Darby, CFO, and special guest host Kim Huffman, CIO of Workiva. Discover how the bank has aligned its entire organization around a century-old mission, while driving a modern, socially responsible business.

Listen Now

Looking for more? Subscribe to the ESG Talk podcast on Apple, Spotify, and YouTube.

ESG Talk is brought to you by Workiva, the world's only unified platform for financial reporting, ESG, audit, and risk. Learn more at workiva.com.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Workiva on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Workiva
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/workiva
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Workiva



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
