New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 16, 2024) - Lark Escapes CEO, Amry Landsberg announces the upcoming Regency Debutante Cruise, which blends the charm and sophistication of the London Regency era on a luxurious cruise ship sailing from New York to Bermuda, April 1st through April 6th, 2025.





The Commissioners House in Bermuda will host the Debutante Ball for guests of the Regency Debutante Cruise

Onboard the luxurious state-of-the-art Norwegian PRIMA, attendees can expect a week brimming with enchanting activities designed to transport them into the refined world of Regency-era splendor. From dance lessons to dining with 'royalty', to etiquette instruction, the itinerary promises a captivating blend of pastimes.

According to a recent study, the cosplay industry has an annual growth rate of 12%, and over 18 million members. 63% of cosplayers feel a sense of community and belonging within the cosplay community. "It just made sense to elevate that (cosplay) community and offer a premium cruise experience," explained COO of Lark Escapes, Kat Landsberg.

The voyage kicks off with a spectacular welcome cocktail party against the backdrop of the beautiful New York skyline before sailing past the iconic Statue of Liberty, leading to a series of high-class events such as Regency Casino Night, an evening of Regency fun dancing at the disco, seating at the queen's dinner table, and the quintessentially British Queen's High Tea.

The pinnacle of the journey will be the Debutante Ball held at Bermuda's Commissioners House, where guest will embody sophistication and charm in a grand setting. The 25 Debutants will debut by being presented in style to the Queen on the Island. The jewel of the season will be crowned the last night on board ship.

While the planning of these immersive experiences rests squarely on the Lark Escapes team, travel logistics are handed by large-group travel expert, Jon Graham, independent travel consultant with Expedia Cruises and owner of Graham Creative Vacations. Graham said, "Working with Lark Escapes is a perfect expression of my purpose as a travel executive - I can't imagine a more creative vacation."

To secure a cabin on the Regency Debutante Cruise and partake in this extraordinary journey, visit https://www.larkescapes.com/event/regency-debutante-cruise-2025/ or text the word 'LARK' to 1234FUNTRIP (1-234-386-8747)

SOURCE: Lark Escapes