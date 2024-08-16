MTM, Inc.: MTM Transit Awarded New 10-Year Contract With CapMetro in Austin

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2024 / MTM Transit is honored to announce that it has been awarded a new contract with a longstanding client, the Capital Metropolitan Transportation Authority (CapMetro) in Austin, Texas. This new contract, which begins January 1, 2025, will see MTM Transit continue to operate the CapMetro paratransit service and the CapMetro Pickup on-demand microtransit program. This contract represents one of the largest programs for the company, with a total contract value of $736 million over the next 10 years.

CapMetro and MTM Transit Staff

Since 2014, MTM Transit has provided safe, timely, and reliable services to Austin passengers through the CapMetro Access paratransit program, as well as the Pickup program since 2019. The company's team of more than 480 local leaders, vehicle operators, dispatchers, maintenance staff, and other support personnel who are dedicated to its Austin operations continually reflect MTM Transit's dedication to passenger-focused operations.

"We are incredibly proud of the excellent service our local team has provided to CapMetro and its passengers over the past decade," said MTM Transit's President and CEO Alaina Macia. "This new contract is a testament to our team's hard work. We look forward to continuing our partnership with CapMetro, treating passengers as our top priority, and working together to improve operations and customer satisfaction."

Since 2014, MTM Transit has introduced innovative solutions to enhance service quality and efficiency. From implementing new technology and security systems to installing a 6,000-gallon fuel delivery system, the company has sought ways to improve its Austin operations. MTM Transit's partnership with CapMetro has also seen the company expand its fleet and services. Starting with 45 minivans for the North Base, the company has since grown to a fleet of 255 vehicles for the North and South Base. Additionally, MTM Transit and CapMetro recently celebrated the one millionth Pickup passenger, representing a milestone in the program's success.

MTM Transit's role in the Austin community extends beyond just transportation. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization partnered with CapMetro to deliver over one million meals to Austin residents in need. The team's commitment to community support was further demonstrated during the February 2021 ice storm, where MTM Transit provided essential services, including water delivery and emergency transportation.

MTM Transit's efforts to enhance community connectivity included the Mobile Hot Spot Program, which brought internet access to underserved areas during the pandemic. Additionally, contributions to food delivery programs and support for community initiatives have solidified the company's role as a valued partner in the Austin area.

"As we embark on this new term, MTM Transit is committed to maintaining high standards of quality, safety, and accessibility," said Chief Operating Officer Brian Balogh. "We will continue to work closely with CapMetro, implementing new technologies and training programs to enhance service and operational efficiency. By maintaining high standards of excellence and professionalism, we aim to deliver reliable, safe service that meets the needs and exceeds the expectations of CapMetro and its passengers."

