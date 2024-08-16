The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 16

The Diverse Income Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 15 August 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to 15 August 2024 100.06p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 96.97p per ordinary share

16 August 2024

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45