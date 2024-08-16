Anzeige
Historisches MUSK-TRUMP Interview: Atomenergie im Fokus! Panther Minerals auf dem Weg zum Energie-Riese?
Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Monthly Factsheet

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 16

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the "Company")
Legal Entity Identifier: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53
Date: 16 August 2024

Monthly Fact Sheet
The Company's fact sheet as at 31 July 2024 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website: http://www.capitalgearingtrust.com/

Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
Tel: 0203 709 8734


