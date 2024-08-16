

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Consumer Product safety Commission or CPSC has announced recalls including BJ's gazebos, Stanley Black & Decker mowers, IKEA power banks, ALDI coffee makers, Trader Joe's candles, and certain baby loungers, citing various reasons.



The recalls include BJ's Wholesale Club's' about 32,500 units of Berkley Jensen Gazebos citing injury risk; Stanley Black & Decker Inc.'s about 46,200 units of DeWALT Battery Walk-Behind Mowers for laceration hazard; IKEA's about 1,600 units of VARMFRONT Power Banks for risk of fire, and ALDI Inc.'s about 28,000 units of Ambiano Single Serve Coffee Makers citing burn hazard.



Further, Trader Joe's Co.'s about 653,000 units of Mango Tangerine Scented Candles were called back for fire risk, as well as about 32,270 units of Mamibaby and Cosy Nation Baby Loungers were recalled due to suffocation risk and fall and entrapment hazards.



In most of the recalls, consumers are urged to immediately stop using the recalled product, and contact the respective firm for either a free repair, replacement or refund, depending on each product.



BJ's Gazebos



Marlborough, Massachusetts-based BJ's Wholesale Club's recall involves Berkley Jensen branded cedar hard-topped gazebos with model numbers A102008010, A102008100, A102011920, and A102011902. They were sold in copper color, which may appear brown, or black; and with or without netting panels and tie-back bands.



The gazebos, manufactured in Malaysia, were sold at BJ's Wholesale Club stores nationwide and online from October 20, 2020 through May 30, 2022, for between $1,300 and $1,800.



According to the agency, the gazebo's roof panels can dislodge in high winds, posing an injury hazard. The recall was initiated after the company received reports of at least 137 incidents of panels dislodging from the gazebo's roof, one resulting in minor injuries.



Consumers are urged to stop using the recalled gazebos, and request a free repair kit, including shipping, to secure the gazebo's roof panels.



Stanley Black & Decker Mowers



New Britain, Connecticut-based Stanley Black and Decker has called back 2024 model year DeWALT Battery Push walk-behind mowers and DeWALT Battery Self-Propelled walk-behind mowers. The company also sold about 9,600 units in Canada.



The recall involves DeWALT Battery 21' Push walk-behind mowers, model numbers DCMWP234U2 and DCMWP600X2, and DeWALT Battery 21' Self-Propelled walk-behind mowers, model numbers DCMWSP256U2 and DCMWSP650Y2. The mowers are black, gray and yellow and have DeWALT printed in yellow.



They were made in China and sold at The Home Depot, Tractor Supply, Ace Hardware and various stores nationwide and online from January 2024 through July 2024 for between $530 and $750.



If water gets into the mower's handle support while the battery is installed, the mower can fail to shut off when the bail handle is released or start without a key. This could cause a laceration hazard to the user.



The firm has received 10 reports of mowers failing to shut off when the bail handle is released and one report of a mower starting without a key inserted. There was one finger laceration report for which no medical attention was required.



Consumers are asked to contact DeWALT to receive a free repair at an authorized service center nearby.



IKEA Power Banks



Switzerland-based IKEA Supply AG's recall involves two IKEA VARMFRONT Power Banks with model numbers E2037 and E2038. The power banks are blue in color. About 1,690 units sold in Canada also were called back.



The impacted power banks were manufactured in China and sold by Glen Allen, Virginia-based IKEA US Retail LLC at IKEA stores nationwide and online from July 2023 through March 2024 through between $17 and $30.



According to the agency, the power banks can overheat, posing a fire hazard. IKEA has received three incident reports globally, while no injuries have been reported in the U.S. or globally.



Consumers can return the product to any IKEA store for a free replacement product or for a full refund.



ALDI Coffee Makers



Batavia, Illinois-based ALDI's recall involves the Ambiano Single Serve Coffee Maker, which was sold in gray, blue, pink, and purple colors.



The China-made products were sold at Aldi grocery stores in 38 states and the District of Columbia from July 2023 through September 2023 for about $50.



The CPSC noted that the recalled coffee makers can expel hot water from the top of the machine, posing a burn hazard.



ALDI initiated the recall after receiving 25 reports of the recalled coffeemakers expelling hot water from the top of the machine, including three reports of burns.



Consumers are urged to return the unit to an ALDI store for a full cash refund of $49.99, plus applicable sales tax. Alternatively, consumers may receive a $75 ALDI electronic gift card.



Trader Joe's Candles



Monrovia, California-based Trader Joe's has called back Mango Tangerine Scented Candles with SKU 56879. The candles are white colored wax with a cotton wick in a tin container.



They were manufactured in the U.S. and sold at Trader Joe's stores nationwide in June 2024 for about $4.



The candle flame can spread from the wick to the wax causing a larger than expected flame, posing a fire hazard. The firm has received 14 reports of incidents involving high flames with the recalled candles. These included three reports of minor property damage and two reports of minor burns.



Consumers can return the candle to any Trader Joe's store for a full cash refund of $4, or receive a $4 Trader Joe's gift card.



Baby Loungers



China's MEIXIA Shop and Softbless recalled Mamibaby and Cosy Nation Baby Loungers made of a cloth cover with a foam sleeping pad and padded bumper. They were sold in different printed fabrics and colors.



The products, made in China, were sold online at Amazon.com from June 2023 through June 2024 for between about $40 and $50.



The recalled baby loungers violate the federal safety regulations for Infant Sleep Products because the sides are too low to contain the infant; the sleeping pad is too thick, posing a suffocation hazard. There are many violations, which create an unsafe sleeping environment for infants.



However, there were no reports of incidents or injuries related to the recalled product so far.



Consumers are asked to contact MEIXIA Shop for a full refund.



