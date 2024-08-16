Anzeige
UP.FIT: Archimedes Defense Teams Up With Unplugged Performance to Build Apocalypse-Ready Cybertrucks

HAWTHORNE, Calif., Aug. 16, 2024: apocalypse-ready, go-anywhere packages of up-armored and genset-equipped Tesla Cybertruck vehicles for government and civilian use.

Tesla Cybertruck Military Tactical Unplugged Performance UP.Ft Archimedes Defense 1920px Image 1

Building upon Unplugged's existing INVINCIBLE® off-road components for the Cybertruck, the STING packages come in three variants to maximize off-grid recharging capability and protection for vehicle occupants.

"Archimedes is thrilled to partner with Unplugged Performance to install its genset package and bolt-on armor to the Cybertruck," said Arsineh Hebert, President of Archimedes. "Archimedes and Unplugged are the right team to bring this game-changing product to customers."

"UP.FIThas already set the standard with our police Cybertrucks, but with STING, in collaboration with Archimedes, we're pushing the limits even further," said Ben Schaffer, CEO of Unplugged Performance. "These military Cybertrucks are designed to be more extreme, with enhanced protection and unmatched capabilities."

STING Package Variants

STING Baja includes the UP INVINCIBLE® off-road package which incorporates Starlink connectivity and adds the ability to go off-grid via a compact, lightweight frunk-mounted AMP Drive G125TM aviation-derived 800V genset designed to run on jet fuel. This gearbox-less direct drive piston genset is efficient and multi-fuel capable, running on Jet A, JP-8, Diesel, and Biodiesel. It will be capable of supercharging the Cybertruck at up to 125kW and rescue-charging other vehicles via an included NACS charging cable, with adaptors available for non-NACS vehicles.

STING Protector includes the UP INVINCIBLE® off-road package and adds further protection. Occupants will be protected with bolt-on, bolt-off external offset steel armor plating capable of withstanding 7.62mm assault rifle rounds from key azimuths. Designed for private individual, corporate, and government customer use in moderate threat environments. Available with and without genset.

STING APC takes STING armoring to the next level, with added IED/mine protection and upgraded bolt-on, bolt-off external offset steel and ceramic armor plating built to shield occupants from 14.5mm heavy machine gun rounds from key azimuths. Designed for the most demanding tactical customers in high threat environments, an optional genset enables long endurance missions.

Tesla Cybertruck Military Tactical Unplugged Performance UP.Ft Archimedes Defense 1920px Image 2

STING off-grid and protection packages are now available for preorder via Archimedes. Cybertrucks outfitted for police use can be purchased from UP.FITand Unplugged Performance's INVINCIBLEparts are available for standalone order.

About Archimedes

www.archimedesdefense.com

Contact: info@archimedesdefense.com

About UP.FIT, a Division of Unplugged Performance

www.up.fit/archimedes

Contact: info@up.fit

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b6588b67-cbf7-46e5-8bdb-fe5f786392eb

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b7ac23ff-6491-40b5-aba4-b160c63cb752

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d26059b1-6c50-414e-a214-e0343bcf8eeb

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7cdb93b6-476d-4df1-97d5-b81b973bc54d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/48b3e0b8-ba84-4f75-8fcb-5bfeb83d6f55

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ff0feb36-e7fa-4c29-aa9a-b8eb31ffbcb1

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/15928454-11aa-4dcd-9ecc-5f967064f14e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/32e3e630-77a4-4f2d-ba60-e7e9e80ea709


