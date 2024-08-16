HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Plastec Technologies, Ltd. (OTCBB: PLTYF) (the "Company") today reported unaudited financial results for the six months period ended June 30, 2024.

Financial tables/amounts at the end of this release are in Hong Kong dollars (HK$), while all other amounts are presented in U.S. dollars ($) based on a conversion rate of $1.0: HK$7.8.

Balance Sheet Highlights at June 30, 2024

$12.2 million in cash and cash equivalents, compared to $12.3 million at December 31, 2023

$11.0 million in working capital, compared to $11.1 million at December 31, 2023.

Book value per share was $0.86, compared to $0.86 at December 31, 2023.

Management Comments

Mr. Kin Sun Sze-To, Chairman of the Company, stated, "While we continued to operate under a lean corporate structure with minimal operations, due to our strong balance sheet we believe we are well-positioned to act quickly on taking advantage of new opportunities that may arise."

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Actual results may differ from expectations, estimates and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

PLASTEC TECHNOLOGIES, LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (Unaudited) (Hong Kong dollars in thousands, except number of shares, per share data and unless otherwise stated) For the 6-month period ended June 30, 2024 2023 HK$ HK$ Revenues - - Operating expenses, net Selling, general and administrative expenses (1,937 ) (1,337 ) Total operating expenses, net (1,937 ) (1,337 ) Loss from operations (1,937 ) (1,337 ) Interest income 2,525 1,825 Income before income tax expense 588 488 Income tax expense (524 ) (435 ) Net Income attributable to the Company's shareholders 64 35 Other comprehensive income Foreign currency translation adjustment - - Comprehensive Income attributable to the Company's shareholders 64 35 Net income per share: Weighted average number of ordinary shares 12,938,128 12,938,128 Weighted average number of diluted ordinary shares 12,938,128 12,938,128 Basic net income per share attributable to the Company's shareholders HK$0.005 HK$0.003 Diluted net income per share attributable to the Company's shareholders HK$0.005 HK$0.003

PLASTEC TECHNOLOGIES, LTD. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Hong Kong dollars in thousands, except number of shares, per share data and unless otherwise stated) (Unaudited) (Audited) June 30, December 31, 2024 2023 HK$ HK$ ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 95,072 96,303 Deposits, prepayment and other receivables 5,045 4,296 Total current assets 100,117 100,572 Property, plant and equipment, net 315 7 Intangible assets 438 438 Total assets 100,870 101,017 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Other payables and accruals 438 1,173 Tax payable 13,504 12,980 Total current liabilities 13,942 14,153 Total liabilities 13,942 14,153 Commitments and contingencies - - Shareholders' equity Ordinary shares (US$0.001 par value; 100,000,000 authorized 12,938,128 and 12,938,128 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively) 101 101 Additional paid-in capital 26,049 26,049 Accumulated other comprehensive income (30 ) (30 ) Retained earnings 60,808 60,744 Total shareholders' equity 86,928 86,864 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 100,870 101,017

PLASTEC TECHNOLOGIES, LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (Hong Kong dollars in thousands, except number of shares, per share data and unless otherwise stated) For the 6-month period ended June 30, 2024 2023 HK$ HK$ Operating activities Net Income 64 35 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 36 - Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Deposits, prepayment and other receivables (749 ) (543 ) Other payables and accruals (735 ) (153 ) Tax payables 524 453 Net cash used in operating activities (860 ) (208 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (860 ) (208 ) Investing activities Purchase of plant and machinery (371 ) - Net cash used in investing activities (371 ) - Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (1,231 ) (208 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 96,303 95,646 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 95,072 95,438 SUPPLEMENTARY DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Interest received, net 2,525 1,825

Contacts

Plastec Technologies, Ltd.

HL Ning, Chief Financial Officer

ning@plastec.com.hk



INVESTOR RELATIONS:

The Equity Group Inc.

Alice Zhang, Associate

(212) 836-9610

azhang@equityny.com