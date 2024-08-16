HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Plastec Technologies, Ltd. (OTCBB: PLTYF) (the "Company") today reported unaudited financial results for the six months period ended June 30, 2024.
Financial tables/amounts at the end of this release are in Hong Kong dollars (HK$), while all other amounts are presented in U.S. dollars ($) based on a conversion rate of $1.0: HK$7.8.
Balance Sheet Highlights at June 30, 2024
- $12.2 million in cash and cash equivalents, compared to $12.3 million at December 31, 2023
- $11.0 million in working capital, compared to $11.1 million at December 31, 2023.
- Book value per share was $0.86, compared to $0.86 at December 31, 2023.
Management Comments
Mr. Kin Sun Sze-To, Chairman of the Company, stated, "While we continued to operate under a lean corporate structure with minimal operations, due to our strong balance sheet we believe we are well-positioned to act quickly on taking advantage of new opportunities that may arise."
PLASTEC TECHNOLOGIES, LTD.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (Unaudited)
(Hong Kong dollars in thousands, except number of shares, per share data and unless otherwise stated)
For the 6-month
period ended June 30,
2024
2023
HK$
HK$
Revenues
-
-
Operating expenses, net
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(1,937
)
(1,337
)
Total operating expenses, net
(1,937
)
(1,337
)
Loss from operations
(1,937
)
(1,337
)
Interest income
2,525
1,825
Income before income tax expense
588
488
Income tax expense
(524
)
(435
)
Net Income attributable to the Company's shareholders
64
35
Other comprehensive income
Foreign currency translation adjustment
-
-
Comprehensive Income attributable to the Company's shareholders
64
35
Net income per share:
Weighted average number of ordinary shares
12,938,128
12,938,128
Weighted average number of diluted ordinary shares
12,938,128
12,938,128
Basic net income per share attributable to the Company's shareholders
HK$0.005
HK$0.003
Diluted net income per share attributable to the Company's shareholders
HK$0.005
HK$0.003
PLASTEC TECHNOLOGIES, LTD.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Hong Kong dollars in thousands, except number of shares, per share data and unless otherwise stated)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
June 30,
December 31,
2024
2023
HK$
HK$
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
95,072
96,303
Deposits, prepayment and other receivables
5,045
4,296
Total current assets
100,117
100,572
Property, plant and equipment, net
315
7
Intangible assets
438
438
Total assets
100,870
101,017
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
Other payables and accruals
438
1,173
Tax payable
13,504
12,980
Total current liabilities
13,942
14,153
Total liabilities
13,942
14,153
Commitments and contingencies
-
-
Shareholders' equity
Ordinary shares (US$0.001 par value; 100,000,000 authorized 12,938,128 and 12,938,128 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively)
101
101
Additional paid-in capital
26,049
26,049
Accumulated other comprehensive income
(30
)
(30
)
Retained earnings
60,808
60,744
Total shareholders' equity
86,928
86,864
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
100,870
101,017
PLASTEC TECHNOLOGIES, LTD.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)
(Hong Kong dollars in thousands, except number of shares, per share data and unless otherwise stated)
For the 6-month
period ended June 30,
2024
2023
HK$
HK$
Operating activities
Net Income
64
35
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
36
-
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Deposits, prepayment and other receivables
(749
)
(543
)
Other payables and accruals
(735
)
(153
)
Tax payables
524
453
Net cash used in operating activities
(860
)
(208
)
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(860
)
(208
)
Investing activities
Purchase of plant and machinery
(371
)
-
Net cash used in investing activities
(371
)
-
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(1,231
)
(208
)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
96,303
95,646
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
95,072
95,438
SUPPLEMENTARY DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:
Interest received, net
2,525
1,825
