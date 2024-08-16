Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 16.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Historisches MUSK-TRUMP Interview: Atomenergie im Fokus! Panther Minerals auf dem Weg zum Energie-Riese?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
16.08.24
15:29 Uhr
1,180 Euro
-0,050
-4,06 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,1801,29018:53
Dow Jones News
16.08.2024 18:37 Uhr
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
16-Aug-2024 / 17:03 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
16 August 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of 
its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as 
part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: 
Date of purchase:               16 August 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      261,303 
Highest price paid per share:         109.50p 
Lowest price paid per share:          102.50p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 105.2824p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 340,491,965 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (340,491,965) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      105.2824p                    261,303

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
689                109.00      09:08:18          00071051634TRLO1      XLON 
7185               109.00      09:08:18          00071051633TRLO1      XLON 
440                109.00      09:08:18          00071051632TRLO1      XLON 
1100               109.50      09:37:48          00071052144TRLO1      XLON 
420                109.50      09:37:48          00071052145TRLO1      XLON 
376                109.50      09:37:48          00071052146TRLO1      XLON 
2133               109.00      09:47:53          00071052333TRLO1      XLON 
1561               109.00      09:47:53          00071052334TRLO1      XLON 
4212               109.00      09:47:53          00071052335TRLO1      XLON 
7384               109.00      10:28:45          00071052987TRLO1      XLON 
3668               109.00      10:28:45          00071052988TRLO1      XLON 
40000               109.00      10:56:45          00071053525TRLO1      XLON 
12                109.50      10:59:59          00071053569TRLO1      XLON 
7930               109.00      11:29:04          00071054000TRLO1      XLON 
1300               108.00      11:53:58          00071054425TRLO1      XLON 
3215               108.00      11:53:58          00071054426TRLO1      XLON 
2936               108.00      11:53:58          00071054427TRLO1      XLON 
3234               108.00      12:45:58          00071055415TRLO1      XLON 
3630               108.00      12:45:58          00071055416TRLO1      XLON 
142                108.00      12:45:58          00071055417TRLO1      XLON 
1360               108.00      12:45:58          00071055418TRLO1      XLON 
754                108.00      12:45:58          00071055419TRLO1      XLON 
7749               107.00      13:13:10          00071056161TRLO1      XLON 
10674               107.00      13:13:10          00071056162TRLO1      XLON 
1982               104.00      13:30:00          00071056491TRLO1      XLON 
6119               104.00      13:35:05          00071056715TRLO1      XLON 
8324               103.00      14:44:52          00071058202TRLO1      XLON 
3173               103.00      14:46:34          00071058219TRLO1      XLON 
6614               103.00      14:46:34          00071058220TRLO1      XLON 
562                103.00      14:46:34          00071058221TRLO1      XLON 
6778               103.00      14:46:34          00071058222TRLO1      XLON 
4364               102.50      15:03:52          00071058680TRLO1      XLON 
1366               103.50      15:15:21          00071058911TRLO1      XLON 
1018               103.50      15:15:21          00071058912TRLO1      XLON 
8782               103.00      15:54:12          00071059953TRLO1      XLON 
6906               103.00      15:54:12          00071059954TRLO1      XLON 
4251               102.50      15:54:12          00071059955TRLO1      XLON 
5749               102.50      15:54:12          00071059956TRLO1      XLON 
1400               102.50      15:54:12          00071059957TRLO1      XLON 
9507               102.50      15:54:12          00071059958TRLO1      XLON 
1654               102.50      15:54:12          00071059959TRLO1      XLON 
1654               102.50      15:54:12          00071059960TRLO1      XLON 
16427               103.00      15:54:12          00071059961TRLO1      XLON 
2770               103.00      15:54:12          00071059962TRLO1      XLON 
625                102.50      15:54:38          00071059969TRLO1      XLON 
1142               102.50      15:54:48          00071059972TRLO1      XLON 
7418               102.50      15:56:55          00071060011TRLO1      XLON 
2658               102.50      15:56:55          00071060012TRLO1      XLON 
8240               102.50      15:56:55          00071060013TRLO1      XLON 
951                102.50      15:56:55          00071060014TRLO1      XLON 
1236               102.50      15:56:56          00071060016TRLO1      XLON 
5173               102.50      15:57:18          00071060038TRLO1      XLON 
1552               102.50      15:57:48          00071060050TRLO1      XLON 
1404               102.50      16:05:14          00071060325TRLO1      XLON 
513                102.50      16:06:05          00071060340TRLO1      XLON 
310                102.50      16:06:05          00071060341TRLO1      XLON 
1142               102.50      16:06:15          00071060342TRLO1      XLON 
993                103.00      16:07:45          00071060385TRLO1      XLON 
1114               103.00      16:10:57          00071060460TRLO1      XLON 
5829               103.00      16:10:57          00071060461TRLO1      XLON 
830                102.50      16:18:02          00071060719TRLO1      XLON 
101                103.00      16:20:01          00071060759TRLO1      XLON 
4246               103.00      16:20:02          00071060760TRLO1      XLON 
726                102.50      16:35:07          00071061289TRLO1      XLON 
2640               102.50      16:35:07          00071061290TRLO1      XLON 
956                102.50      16:35:07          00071061291TRLO1      XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 16, 2024 12:04 ET (16:04 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.