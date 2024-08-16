Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 16-Aug-2024 / 17:03 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 16 August 2024 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: Date of purchase: 16 August 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 261,303 Highest price paid per share: 109.50p Lowest price paid per share: 102.50p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 105.2824p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 340,491,965 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (340,491,965) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 105.2824p 261,303

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased price Time) number venue (GBp share) 689 109.00 09:08:18 00071051634TRLO1 XLON 7185 109.00 09:08:18 00071051633TRLO1 XLON 440 109.00 09:08:18 00071051632TRLO1 XLON 1100 109.50 09:37:48 00071052144TRLO1 XLON 420 109.50 09:37:48 00071052145TRLO1 XLON 376 109.50 09:37:48 00071052146TRLO1 XLON 2133 109.00 09:47:53 00071052333TRLO1 XLON 1561 109.00 09:47:53 00071052334TRLO1 XLON 4212 109.00 09:47:53 00071052335TRLO1 XLON 7384 109.00 10:28:45 00071052987TRLO1 XLON 3668 109.00 10:28:45 00071052988TRLO1 XLON 40000 109.00 10:56:45 00071053525TRLO1 XLON 12 109.50 10:59:59 00071053569TRLO1 XLON 7930 109.00 11:29:04 00071054000TRLO1 XLON 1300 108.00 11:53:58 00071054425TRLO1 XLON 3215 108.00 11:53:58 00071054426TRLO1 XLON 2936 108.00 11:53:58 00071054427TRLO1 XLON 3234 108.00 12:45:58 00071055415TRLO1 XLON 3630 108.00 12:45:58 00071055416TRLO1 XLON 142 108.00 12:45:58 00071055417TRLO1 XLON 1360 108.00 12:45:58 00071055418TRLO1 XLON 754 108.00 12:45:58 00071055419TRLO1 XLON 7749 107.00 13:13:10 00071056161TRLO1 XLON 10674 107.00 13:13:10 00071056162TRLO1 XLON 1982 104.00 13:30:00 00071056491TRLO1 XLON 6119 104.00 13:35:05 00071056715TRLO1 XLON 8324 103.00 14:44:52 00071058202TRLO1 XLON 3173 103.00 14:46:34 00071058219TRLO1 XLON 6614 103.00 14:46:34 00071058220TRLO1 XLON 562 103.00 14:46:34 00071058221TRLO1 XLON 6778 103.00 14:46:34 00071058222TRLO1 XLON 4364 102.50 15:03:52 00071058680TRLO1 XLON 1366 103.50 15:15:21 00071058911TRLO1 XLON 1018 103.50 15:15:21 00071058912TRLO1 XLON 8782 103.00 15:54:12 00071059953TRLO1 XLON 6906 103.00 15:54:12 00071059954TRLO1 XLON 4251 102.50 15:54:12 00071059955TRLO1 XLON 5749 102.50 15:54:12 00071059956TRLO1 XLON 1400 102.50 15:54:12 00071059957TRLO1 XLON 9507 102.50 15:54:12 00071059958TRLO1 XLON 1654 102.50 15:54:12 00071059959TRLO1 XLON 1654 102.50 15:54:12 00071059960TRLO1 XLON 16427 103.00 15:54:12 00071059961TRLO1 XLON 2770 103.00 15:54:12 00071059962TRLO1 XLON 625 102.50 15:54:38 00071059969TRLO1 XLON 1142 102.50 15:54:48 00071059972TRLO1 XLON 7418 102.50 15:56:55 00071060011TRLO1 XLON 2658 102.50 15:56:55 00071060012TRLO1 XLON 8240 102.50 15:56:55 00071060013TRLO1 XLON 951 102.50 15:56:55 00071060014TRLO1 XLON 1236 102.50 15:56:56 00071060016TRLO1 XLON 5173 102.50 15:57:18 00071060038TRLO1 XLON 1552 102.50 15:57:48 00071060050TRLO1 XLON 1404 102.50 16:05:14 00071060325TRLO1 XLON 513 102.50 16:06:05 00071060340TRLO1 XLON 310 102.50 16:06:05 00071060341TRLO1 XLON 1142 102.50 16:06:15 00071060342TRLO1 XLON 993 103.00 16:07:45 00071060385TRLO1 XLON 1114 103.00 16:10:57 00071060460TRLO1 XLON 5829 103.00 16:10:57 00071060461TRLO1 XLON 830 102.50 16:18:02 00071060719TRLO1 XLON 101 103.00 16:20:01 00071060759TRLO1 XLON 4246 103.00 16:20:02 00071060760TRLO1 XLON 726 102.50 16:35:07 00071061289TRLO1 XLON 2640 102.50 16:35:07 00071061290TRLO1 XLON 956 102.50 16:35:07 00071061291TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

