Eventeny Launches Community Initiative, Pledges 1% of Profits to Charities in Their Backyard

Eventeny, an event technology startup, recently announced the launch of its Community Enrichment Initiative, a philanthropic commitment aimed at supporting non-profit organizations in the Southeastern United States.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2024 / Since their founding in 2018, Eventeny has always believed in more than just business. As a startup, they have navigated uncharted waters, but their compass has always pointed towards helping others.



Eventeny Co-Founders Aly Hussaini & Nausheen Punjani

Eventeny co-founders and husband-and-wife duo, Aly and Nausheen, at GalaxyCon, one of the events that rely on Eventeny for their planning.

This spirit of resilience and care is at the forefront of their newly launched initiative, where Eventeny has committed to donating 1% of their gross revenue to support non-profit organizations. The Atlanta based company has already donated over $10,000 to local non-profits since launching the program, making sure their growth translates into real, tangible benefits for the community.

Eventeny has grown exponentially in recent years, tripling in size from 2022 to 2024 with over 14,000 events and 150,000 small businesses benefiting from the platform daily, 53% of which are nonprofits. Eventeny's startup spirit has always driven them to be more than just a business. Their agility and innovative mindset have allowed them to quickly adapt and respond to the needs of their clients and communities, even before adopting their 1% initiative.

In 2019, thousands of events on Eventeny's platform faced cancellation, and their clients, many of whom are small businesses, were left in a precarious situation. Unlike many corporations that retreated during the pandemic, Eventeny rolled up its sleeves and went to work. Within days, their team developed a virtual vendor marketplace, ensuring that these events could continue and their clients could keep their doors open virtually.

"It's beyond inspiring seeing our platform now helping so many small businesses, many of them nonprofits." Nausheen Punjani, Eventeny co-founder and former social worker, shares. "Eventeny started from a personal need, created for my sister-in-law, who organizes events in Georgia. We built Eventeny to solve her problems, and what began as a small solution has grown into something far beyond what we ever imagined. This growth means so much to us because it shows how deeply our mission to empower communities resonates with others."

Additionally, Eventeny is launching a grant program tailored to its non-profit customers. This program will provide special discounts in the form of grants to 501(c)(3) organizations, ensuring access to Eventeny's robust software solutions without budget constraints. "Nonprofit organizations are the heart of our communities, dedicating their efforts to support, connect, and uplift those they serve. Through events, they create vital opportunities to fundraise, educate, build awareness, and foster a sense of belonging. These events are more than just gatherings-they are lifelines that sustain the mission of nonprofits. My co-founder and I have experienced this firsthand through our personal volunteer work, where we've had the privilege of helping underserved communities. Witnessing the transformative impact of these organizations on the lives of so many is deeply moving and fuels our commitment to support their invaluable work," added Aly Hussaini, Eventeny co-founder and CEO, underscoring Eventeny's commitment to supporting non-profits through practical assistance.

As they expand into new territories like Canada, their focus remains rooted in their core values. The Community Enrichment Initiative isn't just a program; it's a reflection of who they are. Through innovation, support, and care, Eventeny aims to build a future where everyone has the tools to thrive.

About Eventeny - Eventeny is an all-in-one event planning software solution based out of Atlanta, GA.



Contact Information

Cat McDevitt

press@eventeny.com



SOURCE: Eventeny

View the original press release on newswire.com.