Samstag, 17.08.2024
Historisches MUSK-TRUMP Interview: Atomenergie im Fokus! Panther Minerals auf dem Weg zum Energie-Riese?
WKN: 851745 | ISIN: US88579Y1010 | Ticker-Symbol: MMM
Tradegate
16.08.24
21:43 Uhr
115,10 Euro
-0,14
-0,12 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
3M COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
3M COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
114,68115,6013:05
115,02115,4816.08.
PR Newswire
16.08.2024 22:30 Uhr
3M Company: 3M Board Declares Quarterly Dividend

ST. PAUL, Minn., Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 3M Board of Directors (NYSE:MMM) today declared a dividend on the company's common stock of $0.70 per share for the third quarter of 2024. The dividend is payable September 12, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 26, 2024.

3M has paid dividends to its shareholders without interruption for more than 100 years.

As of June 30, 2024, 3M had 549,353,621 common shares outstanding and 58,536 shareholders of record.

About 3M

3M (NYSE: MMM) believes science helps create a brighter world for everyone. By unlocking the power of people, ideas and science to reimagine what's possible, our global team uniquely addresses the opportunities and challenges of our customers, communities, and planet. Learn how we're working to improve lives and make what's next at 3M.com/news.

Investor Contact:
Bruce Jermeland
651-733-1807
or
Diane Farrow
612-202-2449
or
Eric Herron
651-233-0043

Media Contact:
Sean Lynch
[email protected]

SOURCE 3M Company

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers.