GlobeNewswire
19.08.2024 08:10 Uhr
35 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 34/2024

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2024-08-19 08:00 CEST --
PERIOD      COMPANY TICKER            EVENT       MARKET 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 23.07.2024 - Rigas kugu buvetava RKB1R      Audited annual   RIG  
   31.08.2024                    report          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 01.08.2024 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe   Government     VLN  
   31.10.2024                    securities        
                            auction         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 14.08.2024 - Grenardi Group GGBOND10_02      Public offering  TLN RIG
   27.08.2024                              VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 14.08.2024 - Bercman Technologies BERCM      Extraordinary   TLN  
   21.08.2024                    General Meeting     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 19.08.2024 - Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs   Interim report, 6 RIG  
   23.08.2024  LJM1R                months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   19.08.2024 Vilniaus baldai VBL1L        Annual General   VLN  
                            Meeting         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 19.08.2024 - Global BOD Group           Public offering  RIG VLN
   28.08.2024                                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   20.08.2024                    Trading holiday  TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   20.08.2024 INVL Baltic Real Estate INR1L    Interim report, 6 VLN  
                            months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   20.08.2024 AUGA group AUG1L           Extraordinary   VLN  
                            General Meeting     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   20.08.2024 Consilium Optimum FASTL120027FA   Coupon payment   VLN  
                            date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   20.08.2024 Storent Holding STOH         Investors event  RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   21.08.2024 Akola Group AKO1L          Activity results, VLN  
                            12 months        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   22.08.2024 Akola Group AKO1L          Investors event  VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   22.08.2024 Grigeo Group GRG1L          Interim report, 6 VLN  
                            months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   22.08.2024 Siguldas ciltslietu un maksligas   Interim report, 6 RIG  
         apseklošanas stacija SCM1R      months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   22.08.2024 IuteCredit Finance S.a r.l. IUTE   Interim report, 6 TLN  
                            months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   22.08.2024 IuteCredit Finance S.a r.l. IUTE   Investors event  TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   22.08.2024 Šiauliu bankas SABB077034A      Coupon payment   VLN  
                            date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   23.08.2024 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe   Coupon payment   VLN  
         LTGB007024B             date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   23.08.2024 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe   Maturity date   VLN  
         LTGB007024B                          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   23.08.2024 Novaturas NTU1L           Interim report, 6 VLN  
                            months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   23.08.2024 Liven LVNB105028A          Coupon payment   TLN  
                            date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   23.08.2024 INVL Baltic Real Estate INR1L    Extraordinary   VLN  
                            General Meeting     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   25.08.2024 UPP Olaines UPOB060025FA       Coupon payment   TLN  
                            date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   25.08.2024 DelfinGroup DGRBFLOT24FA       Coupon payment   RIG  
                            date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   25.08.2024 DelfinGroup DGRBFLOT26FA       Coupon payment   RIG  
                            date           



For more information please visit full investor calendar:
https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 525 31459 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
