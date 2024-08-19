Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 34/2024

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2024-08-19 08:00 CEST -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.07.2024 - Rigas kugu buvetava RKB1R Audited annual RIG 31.08.2024 report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.08.2024 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 31.10.2024 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.08.2024 - Grenardi Group GGBOND10_02 Public offering TLN RIG 27.08.2024 VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.08.2024 - Bercman Technologies BERCM Extraordinary TLN 21.08.2024 General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.08.2024 - Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs Interim report, 6 RIG 23.08.2024 LJM1R months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.08.2024 Vilniaus baldai VBL1L Annual General VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.08.2024 - Global BOD Group Public offering RIG VLN 28.08.2024 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.08.2024 Trading holiday TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.08.2024 INVL Baltic Real Estate INR1L Interim report, 6 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.08.2024 AUGA group AUG1L Extraordinary VLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.08.2024 Consilium Optimum FASTL120027FA Coupon payment VLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.08.2024 Storent Holding STOH Investors event RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.08.2024 Akola Group AKO1L Activity results, VLN 12 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.08.2024 Akola Group AKO1L Investors event VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.08.2024 Grigeo Group GRG1L Interim report, 6 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.08.2024 Siguldas ciltslietu un maksligas Interim report, 6 RIG apseklošanas stacija SCM1R months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.08.2024 IuteCredit Finance S.a r.l. IUTE Interim report, 6 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.08.2024 IuteCredit Finance S.a r.l. IUTE Investors event TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.08.2024 Šiauliu bankas SABB077034A Coupon payment VLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.08.2024 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Coupon payment VLN LTGB007024B date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.08.2024 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Maturity date VLN LTGB007024B -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.08.2024 Novaturas NTU1L Interim report, 6 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.08.2024 Liven LVNB105028A Coupon payment TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.08.2024 INVL Baltic Real Estate INR1L Extraordinary VLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.08.2024 UPP Olaines UPOB060025FA Coupon payment TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.08.2024 DelfinGroup DGRBFLOT24FA Coupon payment RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.08.2024 DelfinGroup DGRBFLOT26FA Coupon payment RIG date For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.