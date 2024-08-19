Anzeige
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
19-Aug-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
19 August 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 16 August 2024 it purchased a total of 121,057 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody 
Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           86,815     34,242 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.8980     GBP1.6160 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.8500     GBP1.5720 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.8725     GBP1.5945

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 637,933,203 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     BST 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
4,375      1.8500        XDUB     08:28:39      00029149294TRDU1 
1,330      1.8500        XDUB     08:28:39      00029149295TRDU1 
470       1.8500        XDUB     08:28:39      00029149296TRDU1 
1,041      1.8500        XDUB     08:28:39      00029149297TRDU1 
2,260      1.8500        XDUB     08:28:39      00029149298TRDU1 
2,339      1.8500        XDUB     08:58:53      00029149418TRDU1 
2,489      1.8520        XDUB     09:38:31      00029149570TRDU1 
2,086      1.8580        XDUB     10:21:45      00029149755TRDU1 
2,335      1.8560        XDUB     10:22:17      00029149756TRDU1 
2,400      1.8560        XDUB     10:22:17      00029149757TRDU1 
2,550      1.8580        XDUB     11:37:57      00029149927TRDU1 
2,063      1.8580        XDUB     11:53:28      00029149947TRDU1 
361       1.8580        XDUB     11:53:28      00029149948TRDU1 
612       1.8640        XDUB     12:05:37      00029150003TRDU1 
1,966      1.8640        XDUB     12:05:37      00029150004TRDU1 
2,523      1.8620        XDUB     12:05:37      00029150005TRDU1 
2,362      1.8620        XDUB     12:05:37      00029150006TRDU1 
2,372      1.8620        XDUB     12:55:01      00029150141TRDU1 
2,287      1.8660        XDUB     13:18:29      00029150214TRDU1 
2,757      1.8660        XDUB     13:23:57      00029150232TRDU1 
2,599      1.8700        XDUB     14:02:41      00029150403TRDU1 
1,336      1.8680        XDUB     14:02:41      00029150404TRDU1 
3,761      1.8720        XDUB     14:11:27      00029150418TRDU1 
4,980      1.8780        XDUB     14:36:38      00029150531TRDU1 
2,310      1.8760        XDUB     14:36:48      00029150532TRDU1 
2,310      1.8760        XDUB     14:36:48      00029150533TRDU1 
1,250      1.8980        XDUB     15:12:03      00029150602TRDU1 
1,151      1.8980        XDUB     15:12:03      00029150603TRDU1 
1,800      1.8980        XDUB     15:13:01      00029150607TRDU1 
550       1.8980        XDUB     15:13:01      00029150608TRDU1 
5,007      1.8940        XDUB     15:15:21      00029150611TRDU1 
1,782      1.8940        XDUB     15:34:40      00029150668TRDU1 
625       1.8940        XDUB     15:34:40      00029150669TRDU1 
2,378      1.8920        XDUB     15:40:35      00029150677TRDU1 
2,370      1.8900        XDUB     15:40:35      00029150678TRDU1 
2,544      1.8940        XDUB     16:07:24      00029150838TRDU1 
2,318      1.8940        XDUB     16:07:24      00029150840TRDU1 
2,431      1.8920        XDUB     16:07:24      00029150837TRDU1 
2,348      1.8920        XDUB     16:07:24      00029150839TRDU1 
1,987      1.8880        XDUB     16:19:44      00029150899TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
2,409      1.5780        XLON     08:45:11      00029149347TRDU1 
2,531      1.5720        XLON     08:58:53      00029149417TRDU1 
2,216      1.5820        XLON     09:38:31      00029149569TRDU1 
2,086      1.5780        XLON     09:38:31      00029149571TRDU1 
1,297      1.5820        XLON     10:54:13      00029149832TRDU1 
1,113      1.5820        XLON     10:54:13      00029149833TRDU1 
569       1.5820        XLON     11:50:48      00029149944TRDU1 
1,100      1.5820        XLON     11:50:48      00029149945TRDU1 
773       1.5820        XLON     11:50:48      00029149946TRDU1 
2,069      1.5860        XLON     12:54:05      00029150139TRDU1 
2,021      1.5880        XLON     13:42:09      00029150349TRDU1 
2,142      1.6000        XLON     14:24:44      00029150473TRDU1 
1,541      1.6100        XLON     14:55:20      00029150586TRDU1 
782       1.6100        XLON     14:55:20      00029150587TRDU1 
1,085      1.6160        XLON     15:12:41      00029150604TRDU1 
935       1.6160        XLON     15:12:41      00029150605TRDU1 
421       1.6160        XLON     15:12:41      00029150606TRDU1 
2,374      1.6140        XLON     15:34:40      00029150670TRDU1 
378       1.6120        XLON     16:07:24      00029150834TRDU1 
1,757      1.6120        XLON     16:07:24      00029150835TRDU1 
2,161      1.6100        XLON     16:07:24      00029150836TRDU1 
866       1.6080        XLON     16:26:50      00029150945TRDU1 
1,616      1.6080        XLON     16:26:50      00029150946TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  341213 
EQS News ID:  1969991 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1969991&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 19, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.