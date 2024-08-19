DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 19-Aug-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19 August 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 16 August 2024 it purchased a total of 121,057 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 86,815 34,242 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.8980 GBP1.6160 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.8500 GBP1.5720 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.8725 GBP1.5945

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 637,933,203 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 4,375 1.8500 XDUB 08:28:39 00029149294TRDU1 1,330 1.8500 XDUB 08:28:39 00029149295TRDU1 470 1.8500 XDUB 08:28:39 00029149296TRDU1 1,041 1.8500 XDUB 08:28:39 00029149297TRDU1 2,260 1.8500 XDUB 08:28:39 00029149298TRDU1 2,339 1.8500 XDUB 08:58:53 00029149418TRDU1 2,489 1.8520 XDUB 09:38:31 00029149570TRDU1 2,086 1.8580 XDUB 10:21:45 00029149755TRDU1 2,335 1.8560 XDUB 10:22:17 00029149756TRDU1 2,400 1.8560 XDUB 10:22:17 00029149757TRDU1 2,550 1.8580 XDUB 11:37:57 00029149927TRDU1 2,063 1.8580 XDUB 11:53:28 00029149947TRDU1 361 1.8580 XDUB 11:53:28 00029149948TRDU1 612 1.8640 XDUB 12:05:37 00029150003TRDU1 1,966 1.8640 XDUB 12:05:37 00029150004TRDU1 2,523 1.8620 XDUB 12:05:37 00029150005TRDU1 2,362 1.8620 XDUB 12:05:37 00029150006TRDU1 2,372 1.8620 XDUB 12:55:01 00029150141TRDU1 2,287 1.8660 XDUB 13:18:29 00029150214TRDU1 2,757 1.8660 XDUB 13:23:57 00029150232TRDU1 2,599 1.8700 XDUB 14:02:41 00029150403TRDU1 1,336 1.8680 XDUB 14:02:41 00029150404TRDU1 3,761 1.8720 XDUB 14:11:27 00029150418TRDU1 4,980 1.8780 XDUB 14:36:38 00029150531TRDU1 2,310 1.8760 XDUB 14:36:48 00029150532TRDU1 2,310 1.8760 XDUB 14:36:48 00029150533TRDU1 1,250 1.8980 XDUB 15:12:03 00029150602TRDU1 1,151 1.8980 XDUB 15:12:03 00029150603TRDU1 1,800 1.8980 XDUB 15:13:01 00029150607TRDU1 550 1.8980 XDUB 15:13:01 00029150608TRDU1 5,007 1.8940 XDUB 15:15:21 00029150611TRDU1 1,782 1.8940 XDUB 15:34:40 00029150668TRDU1 625 1.8940 XDUB 15:34:40 00029150669TRDU1 2,378 1.8920 XDUB 15:40:35 00029150677TRDU1 2,370 1.8900 XDUB 15:40:35 00029150678TRDU1 2,544 1.8940 XDUB 16:07:24 00029150838TRDU1 2,318 1.8940 XDUB 16:07:24 00029150840TRDU1 2,431 1.8920 XDUB 16:07:24 00029150837TRDU1 2,348 1.8920 XDUB 16:07:24 00029150839TRDU1 1,987 1.8880 XDUB 16:19:44 00029150899TRDU1

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 2,409 1.5780 XLON 08:45:11 00029149347TRDU1 2,531 1.5720 XLON 08:58:53 00029149417TRDU1 2,216 1.5820 XLON 09:38:31 00029149569TRDU1 2,086 1.5780 XLON 09:38:31 00029149571TRDU1 1,297 1.5820 XLON 10:54:13 00029149832TRDU1 1,113 1.5820 XLON 10:54:13 00029149833TRDU1 569 1.5820 XLON 11:50:48 00029149944TRDU1 1,100 1.5820 XLON 11:50:48 00029149945TRDU1 773 1.5820 XLON 11:50:48 00029149946TRDU1 2,069 1.5860 XLON 12:54:05 00029150139TRDU1 2,021 1.5880 XLON 13:42:09 00029150349TRDU1 2,142 1.6000 XLON 14:24:44 00029150473TRDU1 1,541 1.6100 XLON 14:55:20 00029150586TRDU1 782 1.6100 XLON 14:55:20 00029150587TRDU1 1,085 1.6160 XLON 15:12:41 00029150604TRDU1 935 1.6160 XLON 15:12:41 00029150605TRDU1 421 1.6160 XLON 15:12:41 00029150606TRDU1 2,374 1.6140 XLON 15:34:40 00029150670TRDU1 378 1.6120 XLON 16:07:24 00029150834TRDU1 1,757 1.6120 XLON 16:07:24 00029150835TRDU1 2,161 1.6100 XLON 16:07:24 00029150836TRDU1 866 1.6080 XLON 16:26:50 00029150945TRDU1 1,616 1.6080 XLON 16:26:50 00029150946TRDU1

