Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 19, 2024) - Starcore International Mines Ltd. (TSX: SAM) ("Starcore" or "the Company") announces production results for the first fiscal quarter ended July 2024, at its San Martin Mine ("San Martin") in Queretaro, Mexico.

"The first quarter results are indicative of the average production we expect to see in the coming quarters," said Salvador Garcia, COO of the Company. "The results reflect the current situation at San Martin and include only the oxide ore. As reported in a previous press release (see news release of May 13, 2024), we have been researching other methods to get the best recovery of gold and silver from our carbonaceous ore. To this end, we joined forces with Kappes Cassiday, an engineering firm headquartered in Reno, Nevada, that specializes in all aspects of heap leaching and cyanide processing. Based on the results of Kappes Cassiday's laboratory work over the last few months, we expect to start the industrial testing of our carbonaceous ore next month."

3 Month YTD San Martin Production Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q/Q Change 2025 2024 Y/Y Change Ore Milled (Tonnes) 49,504 55,853 -11% 49,504 57,700 -14% Gold Equivalent Ounces 2,841 3,242 -12% 2,841 1,918 48% Gold Grade (Grams/Ton) 1.92 1.91 1% 1.92 1.13 70% Silver Grade (Grams/Ton) 20.03 19.59 2% 20.03 14.24 41%

Gold Recovery (%) 85.24 88.58 -4% 85.24 83.99 1% Silver Recovery (%) 56.90 56.86 0% 56.90 45.82 24% Gold: Silver Ratio 78.72 87.13 78.72 81.98

Salvador Garcia, B. Eng., a director of the Company and Chief Operating Officer, is the Company's qualified person on the project as required under NI 43-101and has prepared the technical information contained in this press release.

About Starcore

Starcore International Mines is engaged in precious metals production with focus and experience in Mexico. While this base of producing assets is complemented by exploration and development projects throughout North America, Starcore has expanded its reach internationally with the project in Côte d'Ivoire. The Company is a leader in Corporate Social Responsibility and advocates value driven decisions that will increase long term shareholder value. You can find more information on the investor friendly website here: www.starcore.com.

