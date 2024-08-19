Logitech G, a brand of Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) and leader in gaming technologies and gear, announced today that they have partnered with Aimlabs, a platform developed by State Space Labs, Inc., to introduce The Gauntlet. This exciting new competition is part of the Global Logitech G PLAYDAYS initiative and features over $100,000 in cash and prizes for participants.

The Gauntlet takes place within the Aimlabs application, the popular aim training game available on both PC and Xbox consoles. The competition challenges players with Logitech G-branded tasks that focus on enhancing aiming, movement, and auditory gaming skills. Each leaderboard in the event will offer Logitech G product prizes to top performers. PC players will have the opportunity to win the PRO X 60 Keyboard, PRO X 2 Headset, and PRO X Superlight 2 mouse, while console players will compete for the ASTRO A30 and ASTRO A50 X Wireless Headsets.

In addition to these prizes, participants can unlock exclusive in-game items within Aimlabs, including a Logitech G-branded weapon skin, avatar, and player titles. "We are excited for the community to enter The Gauntlet and compete for their share of over $100,000 in prizes," said Joseph Bentley, Head of Logitech G's Experiences Production Team. "We've collaborated closely with the Aimlabs team to design the ultimate training challenge, and we can't wait to see the community dive in."

Moreover, every eligible participant in The Gauntlet stands a chance to win Logitech G prizes, regardless of skill level. Each month, sweepstakes winners will be randomly selected and announced.

The Logitech G x Aimlabs program is now live and will run from August 12, 2024 to October 31, 2024. To participate, players will navigate to the Logitech G PLAYDAYS menu in Aimlabs, and join the official Logitech G Discord to register for prizes and sweepstakes.

About Aimlabs

Aimlabs the #1 aim trainer, trusted by over 40 million players is a cutting-edge platform dedicated to improving gaming performance through advanced training tools and analytics. Designed for players of all skill levels, Aimlabs combines scientific research with innovative technology to help users enhance their core FPS gameplay. By providing personalized feedback and data-driven insights, Aimlabs empowers gamers to achieve their highest potential in competitive environments. For more information about Aimlabs visit their Official Website.

About Logitech G

Logitech G, a brand of Logitech, is a global leader dedicated to serving the needs of Gamers and Creators with award-winning hardware, software and solutions. Logitech G's industry-leading products include keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads, simulation products such as wheels and flight sticks, webcams, lights and microphones, and specialized furniture solution; all made possible through innovative design, advanced technologies and a deep passion for gaming and creator communities.

Logitech helps all people pursue their passions and is committed to doing so in a way that is good for people and the planet. Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech G at logitechG.com, the company blog or @LogitechG.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company's website at www.logitech.com.

