Weaker global automotive production in 2024 is proving a challenge for Dowlais Group. Benefits from the restructuring programme and market recovery in 2025/26 should still see target double-digit margins achieved, driving earnings and cash generation. More important in the short term is the announced strategic review of Powder Metallurgy (PM). This could offer a step change in the market's appreciation of the value of the company's portfolio of assets.

