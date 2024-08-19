Anzeige
WKN: LYX0FZ | ISIN: LU0496786657
Tradegate
19.08.24
10:05 Uhr
51,78 Euro
-0,15
-0,29 %
Amundi S&P 500 II UCITS ETF USD Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi S&P 500 II UCITS ETF USD Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi S&P 500 II UCITS ETF USD Dist (LSPU LN) 
Amundi S&P 500 II UCITS ETF USD Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 
19-Aug-2024 / 09:06 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi S&P 500 II UCITS ETF USD Dist 
DEALING DATE: 16-Aug-2024 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 57.2453 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 49027912 
CODE: LSPU LN 
ISIN: LU0496786657 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      LU0496786657 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      LSPU LN 
Sequence No.:  341245 
EQS News ID:  1970097 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1970097&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 19, 2024 03:06 ET (07:06 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
