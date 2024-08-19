Top Provider of Performance Solutions for Elite Athletes Selects Leading Consultancy to Support its Ongoing Expansion with Tech-Enabled Solutions

Elixirr, an established, global award-winning challenger consultancy, announced its partnership with Peak Performance Project (P3), an innovative company at the forefront of leveraging state-of-the-art technology and analytics to enhance athletic capabilities. Elixirr was selected by P3 to help develop technology solutions to make P3's industry-leading capabilities more accessible to athletes worldwide.

Founded by Harvard-trained physician Dr. Marcus Elliott, P3 are pioneers in data-driven athlete development, providing detailed assessments and bespoke development plans designed to extend athletes' careers and reduce injury risks. Their proprietary process utilizes 3D Motion Capture and Force Plate technology to assess performance and help develop tailored training regimens to ensure optimum results. P3 has assessed and trained thousands of professional athletes in various pro sports, including the NBA, NFL and MLB, as well as the Olympics.

Elixirr guided P3 through a strategic and instrumental project that transformed their data management system. The collaboration focused on significantly reducing processing times and automating workflows, which was crucial in ensuring high-quality data.

By integrating a robust and flexible Microsoft Fabric-based data management system, P3 is now better positioned for continued growth and innovation. This new system allows for more efficient handling of larger data volumes and seamless integration of new marker-less technologies. Moreover, this project has accelerated the migration of existing data infrastructure elements to the Azure platform. The architecture is not only designed for scalability but is also conducive to future optimization and expansion.

With these advancements, P3 can now deliver crucial insights to players and teams, and leagues more quickly, reducing turnaround times for athletes' assessments from 4-6 hours to under 30 minutes. This enhancement in reach and efficiency supports ongoing growth across various sports disciplines, paving the way for broader applications and improved performance tracking.

"At Elixirr, sports is an industry we have expertise in and a key part of our culture. It's also a personal passion of mine as well, so we were especially honored to assist P3 in their mission to support even more athletes around the globe," said Craig Rich, Partner, Elixirr. "Leveraging Microsoft's industry-leading technology, our solutions revolutionized P3's data processing capabilities, a strategic shift which serves to streamline their operations and lays a robust foundation for scalability and future growth."

"Elixirr understands our vision to deliver unprecedented insight into human movement and helped us take our capabilities to the next level," said Dr. Elliott. "The partnership with Elixirr and Microsoft has empowered us to be able to deliver insights more efficiently to teams and athletes around the globe."

P3 is committed to optimizing the athletic careers and development of its clients by bringing a new standard of science and knowledge to performance enhancement. P3, which works with elite athletes around the country and the world, including a strong presence within the NBA, offers tailored performance strategies based on comprehensive data analysis.

Elixirr aims to be the fastest-growing consulting firm in the U.S., pursuing additional targeted capability acquisitions, continued growth in the leadership team, and a strong focus on increasing its digital, data and AI offerings. Elixirr's U.S. footprint has been steadily increasing since 2017, as its U.S. team more than doubled in size last year.

About Elixirr:

Elixirr was founded in 2009 to disrupt the large incumbents and make a name for itself in the consulting industry based on quality, service and unconventional thinking.

The global firm works across a range of industries, markets and geographies, providing bespoke solutions to exceed each client's individual needs. With the DNA of a strategy consultancy, Elixirr now offers broad capabilities, acquiring deep expertise across digital, data and technology, to deliver innovative solutions focused on the tech of tomorrow. Acquiring businesses to bolster its service offering, industry prowess and geographical footprint remains vital to its growth strategy. Elixirr has made six acquisitions since 2017 and listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2020. For more information, visit https://www.elixirr.com.

About Peak Performance Project (P3):

P3 operates at the cutting edge of sport as leading experts in the field of athlete development. Based on data uncovered through rigorous observation. P3 synthesizes this information into a bespoke action plan designed to enable athletes to reach their peak performance. With a visionary focus on the future, P3 leverages technology and data to decode human movement and solve performance needs. With its rich history, unique culture and way of operating, P3 innovates to develop the needed performance solutions for the world's best athletes and teams. For more information, visit https://www.p3.md.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240819245400/en/

Contacts:

Natasha Read, Elixirr: natasha.read@elixirr.com

Olivia Singer, Elixirr: olivia.singer@elixirr.com