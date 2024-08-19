GlobeNewswire by Notified Joins London Stock Exchange's Marketplace

Leading News Distribution Platform Offers Tools and Services to Engage Savvy Investors

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2024, a globally trusted technology partner for investor relations and public relations professionals, announced today its award-winning communications solutions are now available on the London Stock Exchange. LSE Issuers will have access to comprehensive tools and services, including earnings calls, webcasts, IR websites, and regulatory news distribution through GlobeNewswire, to amplify stakeholder communications and compliance efforts.

"Joining the LSE's Marketplace underscores the value of Notified's solutions in today's fast-paced financial communications landscape," said Nimesh Davé, President of Notified. "Our inclusion gives LSE Issuers direct access to our suite of tools that simplify complex IR processes and amplify corporate messaging. Our technology can help these global leaders manage market volatility, meet evolving disclosure requirements and build stronger relationships with their stakeholders."



As regulatory environments evolve and stakeholder expectations increase, Notified offers companies cutting-edge tools and expertise to help navigate complex communication challenges and capitalize on new opportunities in today's fast-paced, digital-first world.

About Notified

At Notified, we champion the corporate storyteller. We empower investor relations and public relations professionals with the tools, technologies and expertise to tell their stories powerfully, effectively and flawlessly.

Relied on by more than 10,000 global clients, we enable IR and PR teams to stay in control of their corporate narrative with a suite of world-class, award-winning solutions and dedicated customer service team. Our end-to-end communications solutions include everything from GlobeNewswire press release distribution, social listening and media monitoring to earnings calls, IR websites and investor days.

Notified is a part of West Technology Group, LLC controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO).

Contact Information

Caroline Smith

Caroline.smith@icrinc.com

