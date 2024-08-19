

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The Australian dollar rose to 4-week highs of 0.6694 against the U.S. dollar and 0.9148 against the Canadian dollar, from last week's closing quotes of 0.6666 and 0.9166, respectively.



Against the euro, the aussie advanced to nearly a 3-week high of 1.6490 from Friday's closing value of 1.6529.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.68 against the greenback, 0.92 against the loonie and 1.62 against the euro.



