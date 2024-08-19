

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The NZ dollar rose to more than a 1-month high of 0.6087 against the U.S. dollar, from Friday's closing value of 0.6052.



Against the Euro and the Australian dollar, the kiwi advanced to a 5-day high of 1.8137 and a 4-day high of 1.0984 from last week's closing quotes of 1.8207 and 1.1005, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.62 against the greenback, 1.76 against the euro and 1.08 against the aussie.



