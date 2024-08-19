

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The yen rose to a 1-week high of 160.42 against the euro, a 2-week high of 168.37 against the Swiss franc and a 5-day high of 188.24 against the pound, from Friday's closing quotes of 162.75, 170.30 and 191.03, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar and the Canadian dollar, yen advanced to near 2-week highs of 145.19 and 106.22 from last week's closing quotes of 147.58 and 107.86, respectively.



Against the Australia and the New Zealand dollars, the yen climbed to 4-day highs of 97.00 and 88.24 from Friday's closing quotes of 98.38 and 89.32, respectively.



If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 153.00 against the euro, 167.00 against the franc, 182.00 against the pound, 141.00 against the greenback, 101.00 against the loonie, 90.00 against the aussie and 82.00 against the kiwi.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX