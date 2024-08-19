Anzeige
Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Regulatory Approval

Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Regulatory Approval

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 19

Pre-Stabilisation Notice

August 19, 2024

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Amprion GmbH

EUR Benchmark Fixed Rate Green Bonds due 2030

EUR Benchmark Fixed Rate Green Bonds due 2039

Launched pursuant to the Issuer's

Debt Issuance Programme, dated 08 May, 2024

Commerzbank AG (contact: John Gray; telephone: +44-207-7475-1817) hereby announces, as Stabilisation Coordinator, that the Stabilising Managers named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014).

The security to be stabilised:
Issuer:Amprion GmbH
Guarantor (if any):none
Aggregate nominal amount:EUR Benchmark - 6 yearEUR Benchmark - 15 year
Description:EUR Benchmark Fixed Rate Notes due 2030 EUR Benchmark Fixed Rate Notes due 2039
Offer price:tbc
Other offer terms:Debt Issuance Programme, denoms 100k/100k, listing Euro MTF Luxembourg. Payment date 27 August 2024
Stabilisation:

Stabilisation

Coordinator:Stabilising Managers:

Commerzbank AG

BayernLB

DZ BANK AG

Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale

ING Bank N.V.

Landesbank Baden-Württemberg

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB

UniCredit Bank AG
Stabilisation period expected to start on:August 19, 2024
Stabilisation period expected to end on: no later than 30 days after the proposed issue date of the securities
Existence, maximum size and conditions of use of over-allotment facility.The Stabilising Managers may over-allot the securities to the extent permitted in accordance with applicable law.
Stabilisation trading venue:Euro MTF Luxembourg

In connection with the offer of the above securities, the Stabilising Manager(s) may over-allot the securities or effect transactions with a view to supporting the market price of the securities during the stabilisation period at a level higher than that which might otherwise prevail. However, stabilisation may not necessarily occur and any stabilisation action, if begun, may cease at any time Any stabilisation action or over-allotment shall be conducted in accordance with all applicable laws and rules.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

END


