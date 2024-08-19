

Analyst recommendations in the dpa-AFX International ProFeed on 19.08.2024 - 11.00 am



- DEUTSCHE BANK RESEARCH CUTS FEVERTREE PRICE TARGET TO 1450 (1600) PENCE - 'BUY' - JEFFERIES RAISES PLUS500 PRICE TARGET TO 2800 (2300) PENCE - 'BUY' - JPMORGAN CUTS DOWLAIS PRICE TARGET TO 74 (90) PENCE - 'NEUTRAL' - JPMORGAN RAISES AVIVA PRICE TARGET TO 565 (545) PENCE - 'NEUTRAL' - UBS RAISES ADMIRAL GROUP PRICE TARGET TO 3535 (3300) PENCE - 'BUY'



