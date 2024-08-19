HANZA AB: HANZA signs MIG agreement with German company

KISTA, Sweden , Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HANZA, a leading global contract manufacturer, specializing in supply chain optimization, has today signed a strategic manufacturing agreement with a German company to streamline the a supply chain for an entire product line.

Under the agreement, HANZA will create a new and more efficient supply-chain, which includes consolidating parts production to the HANZA Group, as well as a transfer of the company's existing manufacturing to HANZA's manufacturing cluster.

The new manufacturing solution has been designed according to HANZA's unique concept MIG and will significantly enhance production efficiency, reduce costs, and provide greater flexibility to meet fluctuating demand.

"This partnership highlights HANZA's ability to deliver comprehensive customer value to product-owning companies," says Erik Stenfors, CEO, HANZA Group. "By using our MIG concept we create a solid, cost efficient and sustainable supply chain."

The relocation of existing manufacturing, currently in Germany, as well as the supply chain optimization will start immediately, with initial deliveries expected in autumn 2024. The manufacturing solution will be located in HANZA's cluster in Central Europe. At full capacity, the production volume is anticipated to generate an annual sales exceeding 10 MEUR.

MIG (Manufacturing solutions for Increased Growth and earnings) is the trademark for HANZA's advisory service to customers on how to optimize their supply chain.

