Ceramic Tiles Market worth $228.3 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Ceramic Tiles Market by Type (Porcelain, Ceramic), Application (Floor Tiles, Internal Wall Tiles, External Wall Tiles) End-use Sector (Residential, Non-residential), Finish (Matt, Gloss), Construction Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030", size is projected to grow from USD 194.2 billion in 2024 to USD 228.3 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period.

The ceramic tiles market is driven by increasing construction and renovation activities, urbanization, and consumer demand for stylish and durable building materials. However, the market faces restraints from fluctuating raw material prices. Opportunities lie in the growing demand for eco-friendly and innovative tile designs. The challenges include intense competition and the need for continuous technological advancements to meet evolving consumer preferences.

The Porcelain segment is expected to register highest growth in the global ceramic tiles market during the forecast period

The porcelain tiles segment is the fastest-growing market segment. This is due to its exceptional durability, low maintenance, and versatile design options. Porcelain tiles are more resistant to water, stains, and wear than ceramic tiles, making them suitable for various applications, including high-traffic and outdoor areas. This durability appeals to consumers and businesses looking for long-lasting flooring solutions. Additionally, advancements in large format tiles and digital printing technology allow porcelain tiles to closely mimic natural materials like marble, wood, and stone, enhancing their aesthetic appeal.

Flooring segment is projected to be the fastest growing segment in the ceramic tiles market

Flooring is the fastest-growing segment in the ceramic tiles market due to the increasing demand for durable, low-maintenance, and aesthetically pleasing surfaces in both residential and non-residential/ commercial properties. As more consumers prioritize long-lasting and easy-to-clean flooring solutions, ceramic tiles become a preferred choice due to their resistance to moisture, stains, and wear. The versatility in design and the ability to mimic natural materials like wood and stone also contribute to their popularity, catering to a wide range of style preferences. Furthermore, the rising trend of home renovations and the expansion of commercial and retail spaces drive the growth of the flooring market, as these projects often require high-quality, durable flooring materials.

The Residential segment to register a higher CAGR during forecast period

The residential sector is the fastest-growing market in the ceramic tiles industry due to a combination of factors. One reason is the increasing trend of home renovations and upgrades. The ceramic tiles are favored for their affordability and lighter weight, making them a cost-effective choice for residential applications as compared to the heavier, more expensive porcelain tiles which are often used in commercial settings. Although the porcelain tiles are also used in residential projects, the widespread appeal of ceramic tiles for their ease of maintenance and diverse design options drives their dominant presence in home improvement. This growing investment in residential spaces along with the preference for budget-friendly and versatile materials, boosts the growth of the ceramic tiles market in the residential sector.

Asia Pacific region is the largest market for ceramic tiles

The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region dominates the ceramic tiles market due to several key factors. The region has a big construction sector which is driven by rapid urbanization and infrastructure development, particularly in countries like Thailand, Indonesia, China, India, and Vietnam. This growth creates substantial demand for ceramic tiles in both residential and commercial projects. The Asia Pacific region also benefits from a vast and skilled labor force, enabling cost-effective production. The region also has plentiful raw materials, such as clay and feldspar, essential for ceramic tile manufacturing.

Key Players

Mohawk Industries Inc. (US), Grupo Lamosa (Mexico), Pamesa Ceramica (Spain), RAK Ceramics (UAE), Siam Cement Public Company Limited (Thailand), Kajaria Ceramics (India), Ceramica Carmelo For (Brazil) are the key players operating in the ceramic tiles market. Expansions, acquisitions, and deals are some of the major strategies adopted by these key players to enhance their positions in the ceramic tiles market.

