Epique Realty Announces Strategic Expansion Into New Mexico and Utah

LOGAN, UT / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2024 / Epique Realty is excited to share its upcoming expansion into New Mexico and Utah, further extending its innovative reach as a leading national real estate brokerage focused on supporting and empowering agents. With a reputation for inclusivity, integrity and improvement, Epique has quickly become synonymous with forward-thinking strategies and a culture that puts its agents' success and welfare first. Opening these two states is a significant step marking a milestone in the Epique Revolution journey: a mission to transform the real estate industry by providing agents with unmatched support, advanced technology, and comprehensive resources.

Leading this new venture is William Lambert, who has been appointed as the State Broker for both New Mexico and Utah. William brings a wealth of experience and a proven history of success in the real estate industry. His leadership will be key as Epique introduces its one-of-a-kind model to these dynamic markets. William's experience in both traditional and virtual real estate models uniquely equips him to lead Epique's expansion, ensuring that the company's values and vision are fully realized in these new territories.

"We couldn't be more excited to expand into New Mexico and Utah! This is a huge leap forward in our national growth strategy, and I'm thrilled about the fresh, innovative energy we're bringing to these markets. At Epique, we're all about empowering our agents with the best tools, resources, and support to help them thrive. With William Lambert leading the charge, I have no doubt we're going to make a big impact and set new standards for real estate in these states," Joshua Miller, CEO and Co-Founder of Epique Realty.

William manages the operations of both the New Mexico and Utah brokerages virtually, using advanced technology and his extensive industry expertise to deliver outstanding service to clients. The Logan, Utah office serves as a center for innovative ideas, collaboration, and continued expansion. Looking ahead, William is excited to announce this partnership with Epique, marking a dynamic new chapter in his professional career path.

"As we expand into New Mexico and Utah, we're not just growing our footprint; we're amplifying our mission to transform real estate. These new markets represent incredible opportunities, and I'm excited to see how our distinctive approach will empower agents and elevate the experience for clients. With the leadership of William Lambert, I'm confident we're going to create something truly special in these states," Chris Miller, COO and Co-Founder of Epique Realty.

Epique Realty's expansion comes at a time when the company is already experiencing astonishing growth. The company has established a strong presence throughout the US. The addition of New Mexico and Utah emphasize Epique's commitment to national growth and its vision of transforming the real estate landscape. Agents in these states can now look forward to joining a brokerage that offers a suite of exceptional benefits. These include comprehensive health and wellness programs, free healthcare, mental health support, and access to state-of-the-art digital platforms designed to enhance productivity and client relationships. Epique's distinctive approach not only focuses on agent success but also on creating an inclusive, supportive environment where agents can thrive and grow in their work and personal lives.

"Expanding into New Mexico and Utah offers a chance to bring our original, agent-focused approach to even more communities. With William Lambert's exceptional leadership, I'm confident we are making a meaningful impact and will continue to set new standards in the industry," Janice Delcid, CFO & Co-Founder of Epique Realty.

Epique Realty is a movement that is transforming what it means to be part of a real estate company. With the upcoming launch in New Mexico and Utah, the development will advance Epique's mission and goal of delivering a new standard of excellence in real estate services. Epique Realty is poised to bring its transformative approach to even more agents and clients, continuing to build a legacy of success and innovation.

