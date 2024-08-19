Acoustic Insulation Market worth $20.4 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Acoustic Insulation Market by Material (Glass Wool, Rock Wool, Foamed Plastic, Elastomeric Foam), End-Use Industry (Building & Construction, Transportation, Oil & Gas, Energy & Utilities, Industrial & OEM), and Region - Global Forecast to 2029", is projected to reach USD 20.4 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 4.8% from USD 16.2 billion in 2024.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Acoustic Insulation Market"

263 - Tables

48 - Figures

238 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=41399747

"Building & construction is projected to be the fastest growing end-use industry of acoustic insulation, in terms of value, during the forecast period."

Rapid urbanization and the continuous development of residential, non-residential buildings drive the growth for acoustic solutions to enhance comfort. In metropolitan hubs, noise pollution is a major issue, prompting stringent building regulations and codes that mandate the use of sound absorber products to minimize sound transmission. Moreover, there is an increasing focus on enhancing living standards and occupant well-being, which has driven a stronger focus on creating quieter and more comfortable indoor environments. As a result, builders are increasingly incorporating advanced sound insulation materials in their projects to meet these expectations. Additionally, the rise in mixed-use developments, green construction initiatives, and high-rise buildings further accelerates the adoption of acoustic insulation, as these projects often require comprehensive soundproofing solutions to ensure a harmonious coexistence of different functions and enhanced energy efficiency. The ongoing research & development in construction materials and techniques also supports this growth, as newer, more effective acoustic insulation products become available, making it easier and more cost-effective to integrate them into building designs.

"Glass wool type is the largest type of the acoustic insulation, in terms of value."

Glass wool is a very effective material. It is widely used due to its versatility and superior acoustic performance. Made from recycled glass and sand, glass wool is made up of very thin fibers woven together in a manner that provides a large surface area, which is effective in capturing sound waves and thus minimizing sound transfer. This material is light and can be installed in any of the building parts including the walls, ceilings, and floors for residential, non-residential use. Besides its acoustic benefits, it also provides thermal insulation, contributing to energy efficiency in buildings. Its non-combustible nature and moisture resistance further enhance its appeal as a safe and durable insulation solution.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=41399747

"Europe captures the largest share in the acoustic insulation market during the forecast period, in terms of value."

The stringent regulatory framework on noise pollution and energy efficiency in Europe drives the widespread adoption of advanced insulation materials. Environmental Noise Directive and building regulations, mandate strict noise control measures in residential, non-residential settings, compelling builders and developers to incorporate highly effective sound insulation solutions. Additionally, Europe has a mature building & construction industry with a strong emphasis on sustainability and green building practices, which further promotes the use of acoustic insulation that also offers thermal benefits. The high population density in urban areas exacerbates noise pollution, increasing the demand for soundproofing solutions to enhance the quality of life. Furthermore, Europe's strong automotive and aerospace industries require advanced acoustic materials to meet stringent noise emission standards, contributing significantly to the market.

Key Players

Acquisitions, new product launches, acquisitions, expansions and partnerships are the major growth strategies adopted by the key players in the market. The key global players in the acoustic insulation market include Saint-Gobain (France), Knauf Insulation (US), Armacell (Germany), SOPREMA (France), ROCKWOOL A/S (Denmark), Huntsman International LLC (US), Owens Corning (US), Kingspan Group (Ireland), BASF SE (Germany), and Johns Manville (US).

Browse Adjacent Market: Foam and Insulation Market Research & Consulting

Related Reports:

Insulation Products Market - Global Forecast to 2029

Building Thermal Insulation Market - Global Forecast to 2028

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insights: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/acoustic-insulation-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/acoustic-insulation.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1951202/4609423/MarketsandMarkets.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/acoustic-insulation-market-worth-20-4-billion-by-2029--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-302225108.html