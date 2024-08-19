Anzeige
Montag, 19.08.2024
19.08.2024 13:02 Uhr
LoanLogics Welcomes Craig Riddell Back as Vice President of Sales

Riddell's Return Marks a New Era of Growth and Innovation for LoanLogics

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2024 / LoanLogics is thrilled to announce Craig Riddell's return as Vice President of Sales. Craig, a respected leader in sales production and management with a vast network in the industry, will rejoin LoanLogics to lead extensive cross-sell initiatives and prepare for the launch of new product offerings.

Craig Riddell, who was part of the original employee group at LoanLogics, brings nearly 15 years of experience with the organization. He has been instrumental in developing and maintaining some of the company's largest and longest-lasting customer relationships. "I have been around the organization for a long time and was drawn to return partly because I felt there was more that I could give and primarily because of the personal and professional relationships I have here. Great people and products made it an easy decision," Riddell stated.

Dave Parker, CEO of LoanLogics, expressed his enthusiasm about Riddell's return: "We are excited to welcome Craig back to the team. His deep industry knowledge, extensive network, and commitment to excellence will help us continue delivering world-class experiences to our customers."

Riddell resides in West Chester, PA, but he is a native of the Philadelphia region. He graduated from Wittenberg University and is an avid soccer fan and supporter of all Philly teams. He and his wife Laurie have three grown children.

About LoanLogics: Founded in 2005, LoanLogics is focused on developing innovations that improve the transparency and accuracy of the mortgage process and the efficiency of loan commerce. The company's data-driven digital technologies and services leverage the latest methodologies in cloud computing and machine learning to deliver document processing and loan quality automation for residential mortgage lenders, servicers, insurers, and investors. LoanLogics is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. To learn more, visit www.loanlogics.com.

Contact Information

Roby Robertson
EVP, Marketing and Origination Technology Strategy
roby.robertson@loanlogics.com

SOURCE: LoanLogics

