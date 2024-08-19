Türkiye's leading mobility super app, Marti Technologies, Inc. ("Marti" or the "Company") (NYSE American: MRT), announced that Türkiye's Department of Revenue Management within the Ministry of Treasury and Finance ("MTF") has issued a ruling that enables the Company's ride-hailing drivers to pay income taxes on the ride-hailing revenue that they earn on its app.

The ruling, which requires that ride-hailing drivers set up corporate entities in compliance with Türkiye's tax code in order to pay taxes on their income, is a positive step towards clarifying the legality of ride-hailing driver income.

Founder and CEO of Marti, Oguz Alper Oktem, said, "We launched our ride-hailing business twenty two months ago to fulfill the need for affordable, fast, and safe transportation solutions in Türkiye's largest cities. Demand, and the growth of the service, has exceeded our original optimistic expectations signalling to us that ride-hailing will be an integral part of urban planning moving forward. We view this ruling as a significant step towards confirmation of those expectations, as government authorities also begin to recognize the ancillary benefits to the broader economy and national budget that would come with fulsome regulation

The ruling enables Marti to digitally collect and transmit information regarding rides completed, income earned, and the resulting tax obligations of its ride-hailing drivers to the MTF. In order to facilitate the collection and transmission of this information to the MTF in line with Türkiye's tax code and the ruling, Marti has begun offering legal guidance and financial support to its ride-hailing drivers to set up corporate entities

McKinsey Company, a consultancy group, estimates the potential size of the Turkish ride-hailing market in 2030 at $15 to $20 billion(*). Marti estimates that, at steady state, the ride-hailing sector in Türkiye will produce around $2 billion of annual tax revenue for the MTF. The collection of this tax revenue is enabled by the digital record of all transactions that ride-hailing operators like Marti retain on their systems. This is in contrast to the taxi sector which operates in the overwhelming absence of documentation regarding ride fares, taxi medallion rental income, and driver income, producing massive tax leakage.

(*) Expectations and targets are not necessarily indicative of future attainment.

About Marti:

Founded in 2018, Marti is Türkiye's leading mobility app, offering multiple transportation services to its riders. Marti operates a ride-hailing service that matches riders with car, motorcycle, and taxi drivers, and operates a large fleet of rental e-mopeds, e-bikes, and e-scooters. All of Marti's offerings are serviced by proprietary software systems and IoT infrastructure. For more information, visit www.marti.tech.

