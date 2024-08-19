BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 19

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK SUSTAINABLE AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 16 August 2024 were:

216.18p Capital only

216.23p Including current year income XD

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the share buyback of 6,777 ordinary shares on 16th August 2024, the Company has 74,388,088 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 25,973,217 shares which are held in Treasury.