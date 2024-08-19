

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - International Atomic Energy Agency has warned the nuclear safety situation at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia power plant was deteriorating following a drone strike that hit the road around the plant site perimeter.



'Yet again we see an escalation of the nuclear safety and security dangers facing the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant. I remain extremely concerned and reiterate my call for maximum restraint from all sides and for strict observance of the five concrete principles established for the protection of the plant,' IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said in a statement.



An explosive launched by a drone detonated just outside of the plant's protected area on Saturday. The impact site was close to the essential cooling water sprinkler ponds and about 100 metres from the Dniprovska power line, the only remaining 750 kilovolt line providing a power supply to ZNPP, one of the largest nuclear power plants in Europe.



The IAEA did not say who carried out the attack targeting the Russian-occupied highly sensitive nuke plant.



The UN's nuclear watchdog's team stationed at Zaporizhzhia said the damage seemed to have been caused by a drone equipped with an explosive payload. There were no casualties and no impact on any nuclear plant equipment. However, there was impact to the road between the two main gates of the plant.



The ISAMZ team has reported that military activity in the area - including very close to the plant - has been intense for the last week.



The IAEA chief said the IAEA Support and Assistance Mission to Zaporizhzhya team has heard frequent explosions, repetitive heavy machine gun and rifle fire and artillery at various distances from the plant.



There is no sign of easing the military activity in the vicinity of plant, despite Director General Grossi's repeated calls for restraint.



A major fire at one of the ZNPP cooling towers last week resulted in considerable damage, although there was no immediate threat to nuclear safety.



Also, IAEA teams maintaining the Agency's continued presence at the Khmelnytskyy, Rivne and South Ukraine nuclear power pants, as well as at the Chornobyl site, reported frequent air raid alarms and drone attacks.



Grossi said he was ready to visit the Zaporizhzhia plant.



