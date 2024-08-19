Beyond Oil Ltd.: Beyond Oil Announces Publication of Medical Opinion by Professor Sarel Halahmi, Head of Urology Department at Bnei Zion Medical Center-Medical Opinion Concluding that Beyond Oil is Improving Health Safety by Reducing Urological Risks, Bla

Medical opinion focuses on these health risks resulting from exposure to foods fried in reused oil for several days in the same oil, a procedure entrenched in restaurants and frying plants around the world

Beyond Oil Ltd. (CSE:BOIL)(OTCQB:BEOLF) ("Beyond Oil or the "Company"), a food-tech innovation company dedicated to reducing health risks associated with fried foods while lowering operational costs, minimizing waste, and enhancing sustainability, is pleased to announce the publication of a Medical Opinion by Sarel Halahmi, the Head of Urology at the Department of Bnei Zion Medical Center and full clinical professor at the Rappaport Faculty of Medicine in Israel.¹

The Medical Opinion focuses on the health risks, including damage to the urological system, bladder cancer and impaired fertility, that result from exposure to foods fried in oil that has been reused, often for several days in the same oil, and the innovative solution to reduce morbidity caused by this exposure by using Beyond Oil technology. The Medical Opinion concludes that Beyond Oil's filter powder represents a global scientific breakthrough in protecting public health and serves as an effective and proven tool for reducing morbidity caused by the consumption of foods fried in oils as used by the institutional and industrial markets.

Professor Halahmi makes an important conclusion in the Medical Report intended for the attention of world health organizations and large food frying companies, as follows:

"I have been working in the field of urology for many years and researching the effects on bladder cancer, chronic kidney disease, and infertility, and so I am well aware of the many studies published in the medical world and the direct harm of eating foods fried in oil. This is a global problem that health organizations around the world need to solve to protect the public. I recommend that health authorities around the world test and adopt the technology of Beyond Oil and carry out joint studies in order to accelerate the use of Beyond Oil as a mandatory solution in every food fryer in the world. Applying these conclusions and learning from the need to use the filter powder of Beyond Oil as part of the worldview of preventive medicine will benefit the public and reduce morbidity for millions of people around the world."

Global problem: Global Health Risks - Effect of Eating Industrialized Fried Foods on Consumers and Kitchen Workers:

The secret that the food and restaurant industries are forced to hide from the public is the "secret of returning oil" so it can be reused for hundreds of frying cycles and typically for several days, essentially frying fresh foods with reused frying oil. The practice is rooted deep in the global food industry and takes place in the kitchens of restaurants, hotels, catering services, banquet halls and fried food establishments. The used oil is also rooted in many types of nutritional and other diets in the world as the food and restaurant industries have succeeded in producing fried food adapted to any type of diet.

Extensive studies in medical and scientific literature, across health authorities in America and Europe, and across various legislative authorities, have proven the direct connection between eating foods fried in the "return oil", or the reused frying oil. The dangers of consuming the reused oils include risks associated with inhaling oil vapor during the process, the development of characteristic cancers, and the onset of severe morbidity.

The Contribution of the Global Frying Industry to the Morbidity and Mortality of Consumers Worldwide:

The biggest secret in the world of industrial frying, which meets us in most industrialized foods, is worse than frying in the restaurant industry. It turns out that some factories use the same oil for hundreds of frying cycles between 3-10 days before finally disposing of it. On the other hand, global frying companies with dozens of frying plants around the world have developed a practice of not disposing of frying oil at all. Even after many days of frying in the same oil, instead of disposing of the burnt oil containing the carcinogenic by-products of fried food, they transfer it for filling tank "top up". This means pouring it into fryers with new oil, in a measured manner (between 5-10% at a time). Sometimes this "top up" action is concealed from the frying line workers. In this process, the reused oil containing the carcinogenic toxins mixes with new frying oil, resulting in the older reused oil being transferred directly to newly fried food, which absorbs between 15-30% of the frying oil on average.

This common practise of "topping up" fresh frying oils with reused frying oils contributes to morbidity and mortality rates worldwide. Repeated use of frying oil also causes an increase in the release of toxins into both the air and fried foods. The rate of toxic emissions increases as oil reuse continues.

Who is Affected by a Re-Frying Problem?

This issue affects people around the world, transcending geographical and cultural boundaries. From an early age and throughout life, most of the world's population consumes fried foods, widely prepared in oil from continuous frying and the frying repeated in the same oil many times over many days.

Such extensive and sustained exposure to reused frying oils contributes significantly to serious health conditions such as cancer, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, lung problems and obesity, which affect people throughout their lives. According to the World Health Organization, one in five people suffer from cancer where reused frying oil is a significant risk factor. Repeated use of frying oil for several days leads to harmful health outcomes, including an increased incidence of certain types of cancer. Recent academic literature, along with studies by regulatory agencies, and health organizations around the world, confirm a direct link between the consumption of oil absorbed in fried foods and increased cancer rates.

According to studies, eating the oil absorbed in fried foods, or inhaling oil vapor in repeated frying, has the potential to lead to the development of various cancers and other diseases. When we eat fried food, we are consuming between 10-30% of the oil that remains soaked in the fried food itself. This oil causes cancer, cardiovascular and arterial blockages, and at the moment, there is no solution to the problem in the world. Consumers are eating oil-soaked fried food that is unhealthy for them and their families.²

Previous Research on the Innovative Technology of Beyond Oil and the Solution to the Re-Frying Problem:

Professor Halahmi notes that past research was carried out by Prof. Nissim Gerti, from Casali Institute of Applied Chemistry, Department Chemistry, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, and Prof. Oren Fruchter, principal of the Pulmonary and Respiratory Intensive Care Department, Wolfson Medical Center, and the Faculty of Medicine at Tel Aviv University. The Medical Opinion itself focuses on the effects on the urological system.

Many studies have mapped and found the types of toxins that develop in the oil used in re-frying are absorbed into the fried food we eat, and which are also emitted into the air by frying fumes, which are then inhaled in high concentrations by kitchen workers in the institutional market and in frying plants. These toxins cause cancer and disease in all body systems in general and in the urological system in particular. These toxins are certain to cause specific diseases: bladder cancer, chronic kidney disease, and infertility. Both researchers and policy makers of public health and occupational health around the world have an urgent need to tackle the global problem of the use of repetitive oil as a cause of morbidity and mortality worldwide.

The Conclusions of the Medical Opinion are as Follows:

Frying food repeatedly in frying oil, even for a few days, causes a high emission of toxins into the air and is absorbed into the fried food.

Many studies have mapped and found the types of toxins emitted by reusing frying oil and many additional studies demonstrate that these toxins cause cancer and disease in all body systems in general, and in the urological system in particular. According to these studies, these toxins are certain to cause bladder cancer, chronic kidney disease, and infertility.

Both researchers and institutions of occupational health and environmental protection recognize the urgent need to reduce the rate of emissions and exposure to eating toxins in the reused oil absorbed in fried foods. So far the health authorities and governments have not been able to provide a solution to this problem which would will allow frying factories and the restaurant industry to continue using the oil repeatedly, hundreds of times, for several days in the same oil, and without a solution, the situation continues like this for decades, causing serious health damage to a public that is not even aware of the facts.

Beyond Oil is considered a leader in its field due to its effectiveness in maintaining the quality of reusable frying oil. The Beyond Oil frying oil filter powder contains a unique blend of over 10 ingredients designed to absorb and reduce the formation of harmful substances such as free radicals, acrylamide, polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), trans fats, and free fatty acids. In the many studies and experiments carried out over many years by Beyond Oil, including experiments in frying plants and in some of the world's leading fast-food chains, have shown that the powder significantly reduces the risk of disease by lowering the levels of these harmful substances. The results validate Beyond Oil's contribution to improving global health through the reduction of harmful substances in fried foods.

The Medical Opinion concludes that Beyond Oil's filter powder represents a global scientific breakthrough in protecting public health and serves as an effective and proven tool for reducing morbidity caused by the consumption of foods fried by the institutional and industrial food frying markets.

"We are thrilled to have Professor Halahmi's endorsement and comprehensive Medical Opinion supporting Beyond Oil's technology," said Jonathan Or, CEO and Co-founder of Beyond Oil. "As professor and head of the urology department at the Bnei Zion Medical Center in Haifa, Israel, and having dealt with the field urology for many years, Professor Halahmi has been researching the effects on bladder cancer, achronic kidney disease and infertility - and his findings underscore the significant health risks associated with reused frying oils as it relates to serious urological diseases and highlights the urgent need for our innovative solution. At Beyond Oil, we are committed to reducing these health hazards and improving global food safety, ultimately enhancing the well-being of consumers and kitchen workers worldwide."

Professor Halahmi received a one-time monetary compensation from the Company for his research, as is customary in the industry. The Medical Opinion is available for download on Beyond Oil's website at the following link: https://www.beyondoil.co/researches/prof-sarel-halahmi-medical-opinion.

Beyond Oil's Contribution to Public Health

The Problem : Imagine the oil in your kitchen at home which is used only once or twice to cook anything, now reused hundreds of times over several days. This is the reality in restaurants, catering services, and food factories worldwide, where they often reuse oil over and over again. Most people do not know that this practice makes the oil carcinogenic and filled with harmful trans fats. Changing the oil after each use would make food prices skyrocket and also dramatically increase its carbon footprint, so it continues.

Who is affected by the problem? From childhood snacks at school to meals at weddings, hotels, and even the frozen foods we heat at home, most of the global population is consuming fried foods cooked in reused oil in our day-to-day lives. This hidden practice contributes to cancer, heart disease, diabetes, obesity and lung issues. It is time to demand healthier practices in our food industry for a healthier future.

Statistical Insight : In the Western world, approximately one in five individuals is affected by cancer, with reused frying oil posing a significant risk factor. Reusing frying oil over multiple days leads to harmful health outcomes, including an increased prevalence of certain types of cancer. Recent academic literature, along with studies by regulatory agencies like the U.S. and European health agencies, confirms a direct link between consuming oil absorbed in fried foods and elevated cancer rates. ( Source 1: Impact of Repeatedly Heated Cooking Oils on Cancer Incidence - Critical Review; Source 2: Professor Oren Fruchte | Professor Nissim Garti Research Reports).

During frying, oil degradation is accelerated and harmful compounds such as Acrylamide, PAH, free radicals, Free Fatty Acids ("FFA"), Total Polar Materials ("TPM"), Metals, formation of trans fats diverging from safety standards. These compounds affect the oil's quality, leading to foaming, smoking, and a change in color, smell, and taste. The frying oil fumes contains aromatic carcinogenic components causing contributing to mortality and morbidity of customers and kitchen personnel.

Beyond Oil's Innovative Solution

Beyond Oil is a health food-tech company specializing in the health sector. Over the course of 15 years, it has developed a formula comprised of food additives that create an innovative filter powder, protected by a patent. This formula effectively absorbs degradation components from fried oil, slows down the rate of deterioration reactions, and, through a straightforward filtration process, enables the oil to be reused while preserving its quality. Beyond Oil's solution represents a significant global advancement in safeguarding the health of diners and kitchen workers in factories or restaurants that reuse the same oil over an extended period.



Beyond Oil for Enhancing Sustainability

Sustainable practices are becoming increasingly crucial in this inflationary global economy. Beyond Oil's filtration powder that extends the lifespan of fried oil, thereby contributes to environmental impacts:

Minimizes the environmental footprint associated with oil disposal.

Reduces emissions of hazardous volatile substances and decreases energy consumption in refinery plants.

Alleviates the burden on sewage systems and groundwater by reducing the volume of oil intended for treatment.

Mitigates carbon dioxide emissions to bolster the earth's natural greenhouse effect.

Reduces overland or maritime transportation of oils helps prevent soil contamination, air pollution from gas emissions, and ecological seas contamination.

Patent Protected: The Company also has a portfolio of registered and patent-pending solutions that extend the shelf-life of produced and used vegetable oils.

Potential Cost-Savings: One of Beyond Oil's unique value propositions is that it can dramatically lower costs for quick-service restaurants and large scale industrial frying operations by significantly extending the useful life of the oil while meeting food quality and safety requirements. For more information on how the Beyond Oil Product extends the life of frying oil, see the Company's?news release dated December 12, 2022.

Beyond Oil Permits and Accreditations: The Company received a non-objection letter from the US Food & Drug Administration ("FDA") in March 2022, on the basis that all the Beyond Oil Product ingredients meet food-grade specifications of the FDA. In May 2022, Beyond Oil received a non-objection letter from Health Canada and a National Sanitation Foundation certification. Beyond Oil is legally permitted to sell its product into the Israeli market according to the processing-aid and filtering-aid regulations.

How the Beyond Oil Product Works- Simple and effective Protocols:

The Beyond Oil Product is added daily and integrates into the existing filtration systems of both commercial and industrial fryers. The combination of active filtration by the powder and passive filtration by the filter and filtration machine ensures the best results by removing other degradation particles. The powder remains on the filter and creates an additional layer which provides the microfiltration benefit.

¹ Halahmi, Sarel, "Health Risks, Damage to the Urological System from Exposure to Fried Foods in Reused Oil, and Beyond Oil's Solution"." (2024). (the "Medical Opinion").

² https://www.beyondoil.co/research-studies

About Beyond Oil Ltd.

Beyond Oil Ltd. is an innovative food tech company in the health sector, with over 15 years dedicated to game-changing solutions that mitigate cancer and cardiovascular risks in fried and processed foods consumed in our day-to-day lives. Beyond Oil provides a disruptive solution for food-processing and food-service companies striving to produce & serve healthier food, increase sustainability, while saving their costs. For more information, visit our website at:?www.beyondoil.co.

