The MX Group and Bray Leino's Global Partnership Ranks No. 6 in B2B Marketing's Global Agency Benchmarking Report

BURR RIDGE, Ill., Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bray Leino and The MX Group's partnership ranked at No. 6 in the Global Agencies Benchmarking Report . The inaugural report, produced by B2B Marketing, reveals the global agency landscape, industry challenges and the agencies named global B2B agency front-runners.

"We're delighted to take a top spot on B2B Marketing's influential agency leaderboard. Our transatlantic partnership offers global B2B marketers an agency option outside of the holding companies at a time when the industry needs change," said Tony Riley, president and CEO, MX.

The Bray Leino MX partnership, which started in 2019, offers clients over 450 full-time employees and 75 years of B2B experience with capabilities ranging from brand development to demand generation, media, events and digital development. It's about building custom teams and bespoke working practices to support the intricacies of the world's largest B2B brands and to enable them to launch global initiatives from the ground up, rather than from the top down. The partnership has been tested and refined into a world-class alternative global agency option called Global Agility.

Kate Cox, CEO at Bray Leino, said: "We are both leading agencies in our respective territories, and for our unique partnership to place amongst the Top B2B Agencies in the world is testament to the strength of our relationship and business model. Global B2B marketing is about combining the big picture with an eye for local detail, and the agility to scale response - this is where we're different. And why we rank amongst the global heavyweights."

In the U.S., MX is the second-largest independent B2B agency and the fifth-largest overall. This year's standing makes MX the only agency in the top 10 since the start of B2B Marketing's U.S. report.

Bray Leino is the U.K.'s No. 5 B2B agency for 2024, and the only agency to spend 10 years in the top five.

Learn more about the Bray Leino MX partnership and the power of Global Agility for B2B brands.

About Bray Leino + MX Partnership

For today's B2B businesses, the engine that drives sales and brand-building is hugely complex. They need a different kind of agency partner now: A richly-resourced but light-on-its-feet transatlantic partnership of B2B specialists unburdened by the friction of the traditional agency heavyweights. Say hello to the Bray Leino MX Partnership. One progressive, pragmatic team assembled to make every component of marketing success perform and mesh, across every audience, channel and market, with intelligence, impact and speed. It's one seamless experience for clients that delivers big solutions, not over-engineered ones, and allows the freedom to build the right solutions for every challenge, individually. We call it the power of global agility. Where creating high-energy ideas can make a bigger impact on a local, national and global scale to grow B2B businesses and brands worldwide. For more, visit themxgroup.com/about/global-capabilities .

