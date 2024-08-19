MAI TALENT, founded by Saara Silvennoinen, is an international coaching platform designed to guide individuals and organizations towards sustainable growth and innovation. Whether you're a founder, manager, or CEO aiming for sustainable growth, or someone looking for a new path, MAI TALENT offers the expertise and experience to guide you every step of the way.

Saara Silvennoinen's roots trace back to Finland, where she managed her blues guitarist father's career and their family-owned production company for over two decades. Silvennoinen has held a key position at one of Finland's pioneering talent management firms and actively contributed to numerous startup teams. Since then, she's ventured into global business, working in the in-house PR team for the UK's most iconic fashion house, launching a global online store for artist merchandise, serving as Chief Operating Officer for one of the Nordic region's largest influencer networks, and most recently, serving as Chief People Officer for a global media group.

"Growing up and working in the music and film industry, I've always been surrounded by the unfiltered power of storytelling. Backstages, tour buses, and set trailers are not just places to pass time; they're vibrant breeding grounds for creativity. What sets high performers apart is their ability to articulate a clear vision; their hopes and dreams are their real-life goals. They are often so in tune with their skill set that they are willing to be vulnerable, learn, and grow in front of others. They recognize that every dream is unique and that success looks different for everyone."

With this philosophy in mind, Saara Silvennoinen launched MAI TALENT, a platform designed to harness the power of storytelling and people. At the heart of MAI TALENT is a curiosity and commitment to each client's success.

"What if everyone had access to the same methods and support systems that help industry icons, powerhouse performers, and world-class superstars reach their full potential? Just imagine how much more fulfilling life could be if everyone had access to the tools and skills they needed to thrive."

Featured Coaches:

Ugo Mozie Ugo Mozie is a Nigerian creative director based in Los Angeles, renowned for his visionary creations in the fashion industry. Mozie has worked with international megastars such as Justin Bieber, Maluma, Beyoncé, Travis Scott, and Celine Dion, and has collaborated with iconic fashion houses worldwide. He has launched numerous successful collections and partnered with designers to craft unique pieces for his prestigious clientele.

"Fashion is more than just clothing. It's a way to express yourself and tell your story. I want to help people understand the power of visual storytelling."

Eric Nicks Eric Nicks is the founder and President of Alpine Music Group based in New York. Nicks is a music business veteran, who has held prestigious positions, including Senior Vice President of A&R at Universal Motown, Vice President of A&R at Sony Records and Executive Consultant at Universal Music. He's helped shape the careers of LL Cool J, Busta Rhymes, Noreaga, Foxy Brown, Justine Skye and many more. Eric serves on the board of advisors for the Brooklyn Academy of Music and frequently speaks at colleges like NYU.

"I'm excited to share the insights and experiences I've gained throughout my career. From working with incredible artists to navigating the twists and turns of the music industry, I've learned that success comes from a mix of passion, resilience, and continuous learning. I'm thrilled to pass on these lessons and help more people shape their own path in this dynamic field."

