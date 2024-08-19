Delisting of AS "Latvijas Gaze" shares from the Baltic Secondary List

Nasdaq Riga decided on August 19, 2024 to approve the application of AS "Latvijas Gaze" and to delist its bearer shares (ISIN LV0000100899, ticker GZE1R) from the Baltic Secondary List. The last listing day of AS "Latvijas Gaze" is set to August 23, 2024. AS "Latvijas Gaze" shareholders on June 19, 2024 annual general meeting decided to delist Company's shares from the regulated market. The buyback offer to delist AS "Latvijas Gaze" shares from the regulated market was made. After the offer AS "Latvijas Gaze" holds 5 553 shares, however, the voting rights of these shares cannot be exercised by virtue of Section 240 Paragraph seven of the Commercial Law. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.