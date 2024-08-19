Anzeige
WKN: 927061 | ISIN: LV0000100899
Lang & Schwarz
19.08.24
14:53 Uhr
3,640 Euro
-3,640
-100,00 %
GlobeNewswire
19.08.2024 14:10 Uhr
Delisting of AS "Latvijas Gaze" shares from the Baltic Secondary List

Nasdaq Riga decided on August 19, 2024 to approve the application of AS
"Latvijas Gaze" and to delist its bearer shares (ISIN LV0000100899, ticker
GZE1R) from the Baltic Secondary List. The last listing day of AS "Latvijas
Gaze" is set to August 23, 2024. 

AS "Latvijas Gaze" shareholders on June 19, 2024 annual general meeting decided
to delist Company's shares from the regulated market. The buyback offer to
delist AS "Latvijas Gaze" shares from the regulated market was made. After the
offer AS "Latvijas Gaze" holds 5 553 shares, however, the voting rights of
these shares cannot be exercised by virtue of Section 240 Paragraph seven of
the Commercial Law. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
