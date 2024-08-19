

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NASA has launched a Greenhouse gas-detection instrument into the space.



Tanager-1, the Carbon Mapper Coalition's first satellite, which carries a state-of-the-art, NASA-designed greenhouse-gas-tracking instrument, is in Earth orbit after lifting off aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. NASA said ground controllers successfully established communications with Tanager-1.



Developed by the U.S. space agency's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, the imaging spectrometer will provide valuable data to help reduce emissions that contribute to global warming.



The satellite will use imaging spectrometer technology to measure methane and carbon dioxide point-source emissions, down to the level of individual facilities and equipment, globally. Tanager-1 was developed as part of a philanthropically funded public-private coalition led by the nonprofit Carbon Mapper. Planet Labs PBC, which built Tanager-1, and JPL are both members of the Carbon Mapper Coalition and plan to launch a second Tanager satellite equipped with a JPL-built imaging spectrometer at a later date.



'The imaging spectrometer technology aboard Tanager-1 is the product of four decades of development at NASA JPL and truly in a class of its own,' said JPL Director Laurie Leshin. 'The data that this public-private partnership provides on sources of greenhouse gas emissions will be precise and global, making it beneficial to everyone.'



Once in operation, the spacecraft will scan about 50,000 square miles of Earth's surface per day. Carbon Mapper scientists will analyze data from Tanager-1 to identify gas plumes with the unique spectral signatures of methane and carbon dioxide - and pinpoint their sources. Plume data will be publicly available online at the Carbon Mapper data portal.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX