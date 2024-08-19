

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Cautious optimism prevailed as markets geared for the FOMC minutes due on Wednesday. Market focus also turned to the Jackson Hole Symposium later in the week where monetary policy cues from key central bankers including Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell are expected.



Wall Street Futures have edged down. European benchmarks are trading mostly in the green zone. Asian stock indexes however finished trading on a mixed note.



Dollar Index declined. Bond yields mostly declined. Crude oil prices slipped as concerns about demand from China continued to weigh on market sentiment. Rate cut hopes helped gold rally close to record high levels. Top-ranked cryptocurrencies are trading on a mixed note.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 40,658.50, down 0.00% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,557.10, up 0.05% Germany's DAX at 18,366.65, up 0.21% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,308.79, down 0.03% France's CAC 40 at 7,478.29, up 0.38% Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,861.15, up 0.43% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 37,362.50, down 2.01% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,980.40, up 0.12% China's Shanghai Composite at 2,893.67, up 0.49% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 17,569.57, up 0.80%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1034, up 0.05% GBP/USD at 1.2953, up 0.07% USD/JPY at 146.22, down 0.92% AUD/USD at 0.6694, up 0.42% USD/CAD at 1.3681, up 0.04% Dollar Index at 102.21, down 0.24%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 3.880%, down 0.39% Germany at 2.2300%, down 1.28% France at 2.953%, down 1.07% U.K. at 3.9510%, up 0.53% Japan at 0.889%, down 0.22%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Oct) at $79.20, down 0.60%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Oct) at $75.11, down 0.57%. Gold Futures (Dec) at $2,528.60, down 0.36%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $58,076.90, down 2.95% Ethereum at $2,575.78, down 2.66% BNB at $534.28, down 0.64% Solana at $141.16, down 2.01% XRP at $0.5818, up 2.51%.



