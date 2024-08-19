Sirius Aviation AG and Marathon Group Join Forces to Develop Zero-Emission Airports

Historic Partnership Aims to Revolutionize Hydrogen-Powered Aviation in Australia

SYDNEY, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sirius Aviation AG, an innovator in aviation is pleased to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Marathon Group Australia, a leader in hydrogen and renewable energy. This pioneering alliance aims to revolutionize the industry by developing zero-emission airports and integrating cutting-edge hydrogen technologies, positioning Australia at the forefront of sustainable aviation.

This partnership will enhance hydrogen storage, develop zero-emission airports, establish sustainable infrastructure, and integrate renewable energy initiatives, aligning with Australia's ambitious clean energy goals. Leveraging the revolutionary Sirius Jet, a hydrogen-powered VTOL aircraft developed with Designworks, a BMW Group Company, the collaboration aims to redefine aviation.

"Partnering with Marathon Group is a major leap in transforming aviation with hydrogen technologies," said Alexey Popov, CEO of Sirius Aviation AG. "Our efforts will set new benchmarks in sustainability and significantly reduce carbon emissions."

Key Highlights of Partnership:

Joint development of hydrogen storage and refueling systems, including Mobile Hydrogen Transportable Liquidation and Refueling Units, to meet diverse infrastructure needs. Zero-Emission Airports: Establishment of zero-emission airports by harnessing combined expertise in innovative technologies and infrastructure, supported by global partners.

Establishment of zero-emission airports by harnessing combined expertise in innovative technologies and infrastructure, supported by global partners. Sirius Jet Integration: Deployment of the Sirius Jet for various applications, including cargo transport and air ambulance services, offering low noise, zero emissions, and commercial benefits.

Deployment of the Sirius Jet for various applications, including cargo transport and air ambulance services, offering low noise, zero emissions, and commercial benefits. Training and Development: Launch of comprehensive training programs to build expertise in hydrogen technologies and foster aviation innovation.

Launch of comprehensive training programs to build expertise in hydrogen technologies and foster aviation innovation. Renewable Energy Synergy: Regional integration of hydrogen production with solar and wind energy projects to support renewable energy objectives.

"This partnership with Sirius Aviation AG advances our mission to drive sustainable energy and pioneer innovations in hydrogen aviation, smart technology, transport ecosystems, and infrastructure," said Brett Singh, CEO of Marathon Group Australia.

Marathon Group, a leading force in Gippsland's energy sector for nearly four decades, has joined forces with Siemens, its technology partner, to advance hydrogen storage, generation, and transport solutions, accelerating Australia's journey to net zero by 2050.

Supported by industry-leading collaboration partners, this groundbreaking alliance sets new standards in energy efficiency and sustainability, driving a transformative leap toward a more interconnected and environmentally advanced future.

About Sirius Aviation AG:

Sirius Aviation AG is at the forefront of aviation hydrogen technology, revolutionizing the industry with its groundbreaking hydrogen propulsion system designed to eliminate carbon emissions. The Sirius Jet embodies our commitment to innovation and sustainability, redefining technology and luxury air travel. For more information, visit www.siriusjet.com.

About Marathon Group Australia:

Marathon Group, a leader in hydrogen and renewable energy was founded nearly 40 years ago in Victoria's Gippsland region. Over the last decade, they've formed a global consortium specializing in hydrogen, waste management, transport, renewable energy, large-scale BESS storage, solar farm development, and infrastructure transformation. They also hold key land for offshore wind and airport development. For details, visit www.marathongroup.au or contact info@marathongroup.au.

