Whole Foods Market Foundation: Whole Cities Community First Grant in Action: Queens County Farm Museum

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2024 / The Whole Cities Community First Grant Program supports nonprofits focused on long-term fresh, healthy food access and nutrition education that are engaged with Team Members. This includes community gardens, mobile markets, healthy cooking classes and more. Meet Whole Foods Market Team Members along with Community First Grant partner, Queens County Farm Museum, based in Queens, NY.

Whole Cities was established in 2014 to improve individual and community health through collaborative partnerships, education and broader access to nutritious food in the U.S. and Canada. The project has partnered with more than 250 locally led organizations in over 130 cities to build thriving food systems and improve community health.

For more information on the Foundation, visit wholefoodmarketfoundation.org.

####

About Whole Foods Market Foundation

Whole Foods Market Foundation works to nourish people and the planet by helping to advance healthy food access, nutrition and economic opportunities in local and global communities. The registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, based in Austin, Texas, encompasses the projects of Whole Cities, Whole Kids and Whole Planet. For more information on the Foundation's work, visit wholefoodsmarketfoundation.org. For ongoing news and updates, follow Whole Foods Market Foundation on Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter) or LinkedIn.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Whole Foods Market Foundation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Whole Foods Market Foundation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/whole-foods-market-foundation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Whole Foods Market Foundation



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
